

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - People are being asked to perform acts of kindness in remembrance of a young New Brunswick woman who inspired good deeds before dying of cancer.

The provincial government has proclaimed Sept. 15 the second annual Becca Schofield Day.

Schofield, who lived in Riverview, started a campaign to encourage kindness after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2016.

People were asked to perform random acts of kindness and share them on social media using the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

It became a global movement, inspiring thousands of people around the world before Schofield died on Feb. 17, 2018, at age 18.

In 2017, the legislative assembly unanimously passed a motion recognizing the third Saturday of September as Becca Schofield Day.