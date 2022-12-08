Penguin reviewing policies after allegations book depicted assault as consensual
Penguin Random House Canada says it will "reflect" on its procedures after a subject of Leah McLaren's memoir alleged the writer mischaracterized the woman's sexual assault as consensual.
Zoe Greenberg, a poet and longtime acquaintance of McLaren, a journalist, wrote in a blog post that, after seeing a drafted portion of "Where You End and I Begin," she informed the publishing house that McLaren's portrayal of the incident was inaccurate.
She says Penguin Random House Canada ceased communication with her after she provided evidence that McLaren knew of her objections to the depiction.
In separate statements to The Canadian Press, the publishing house and McLaren both say she and her editors revised the portion of the book that contains the alleged assault, taking Greenberg's position into account.
The book describes a pool party in which McLaren, then 13 or 14, and Greenberg, who she did not name, take LSD and engage in a sexual encounter with one of their male classmates.
Greenberg alleges in the Medium blog post that a male classmate sexually assaulted her when she was 16, and she says McLaren joined in.
McLaren denies that she assaulted her friend or assisted in an assault.
She says she stands by what she wrote.
Greenberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
What is stiff person syndrome? The rare neurological disorder affecting Celine Dion explained
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter pleads for help to solve parents' murder on 5th anniversary
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter is speaking out ahead of the five-year anniversary of her parents' unsolved murders, imploring anyone with information to help solve the killings.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 ANALYSIS | Why you now have a reason to watch men's soccer in Canada
The World Cup in Qatar has sparked soccer – and non-soccer – conversations around the world. CTV's W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller writes for CTVNews.ca about his observations from the tournament and how soccer is evolving in Canada.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Toronto
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two women stabbed at Toronto subway station, man in custody
A man has been taken into custody after two women were stabbed at High Park Station.
-
Ontario passes bill extending strong mayor powers for Toronto and Ottawa
Ontario government has passed a bill that will give the mayors of two major cities the ability to pass certain bylaws with support from just over a third of council, despite reservations made by the majority of Toronto’s elected representatives.
Ottawa
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
Porter Airlines to fly between Ottawa and Toronto Pearson airport
Ottawa travellers flying to Toronto on Porter Airlines will soon have a choice of two destination airports.
-
Eastern Ontario hospital has province’s longest wait to see a doctor
Hospitals in Ottawa and eastern Ontario had some of the longest emergency room wait times in the province in October, new data shows.
Barrie
-
Trailer fire in Alliston claims life of widower and his dog
A fire at the Rolling Acres Campground in New Tecumseth early Thursday morning left one man and his dog dead.
-
Several Barrie retailers offering discounted gas Friday during 3-hour window
Several Ontario retailers will offer discounted gas over a three-hour window on Friday, including seven locations in Barrie.
-
Barrie man says he couldn't sleep for 2 days after checking his instant lottery ticket
The winning ticket was purchased at Maple Convenience on Dunlop Street in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
‘I needed to get them out’: Cambridge woman alerts neighbors to house fire
A Cambridge family has been displaced after an early morning house fire, and they have their neighbour to thank for alerting them to the flames.
-
Three Brampton males arrested in connection to robberies in Waterloo
Three Brampton residents have been charged by Waterloo regional police in connection to a pharmacy robbery last month.
-
London
-
Michaels on the Thames closing its doors
A quintessential London restaurant is closing its doors after a final New Year ’s Eve celebration. Founded in 1983, Michaels on the Thames as it’s known now will close its doors “for a few weeks for a refresh and renovations,” and will reopen in the new year under new owners and a new name.
-
London police officer charged with assault
A London police officer is charged by his own service following off-duty incidents dating back to 2018. According to police, the off-duty officer and a women got into an argument on Monday and the officer allegedly threatened the woman and physically assaulted her — property in the home was also damaged.
-
Police release new image of vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run death of Jibin Benoy
London police have released a new image and information regarding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in the hit-and-run death of a 29-year-old Fanshawe College student in September.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex pharmacists can now prescribe Paxlovid. Here's who's eligible
The Ontario government is allowing pharmacists in Windsor-Essex and across the province to prescribe Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment option used to reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19.
-
'It’s a fundamental shift': University of Windsor launching Black Studies Institute
Professors are now being hired to “double” the number of Black faculty on campus.
-
Robbie's Gourmet Sausage Co. is closing. Here’s why
A popular sausage-making business in Windsor is closing its doors at the end of December.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
What is stiff person syndrome? The rare neurological disorder affecting Celine Dion explained
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
Atlantic
-
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B., according to Vitalité Health Network.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-relateds deaths in its latest reporting period.
-
Lockdown lifted at Halifax’s VG hospital following report of threats
A lockdown at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax is now over, according to Nova Scotia Health.
Winnipeg
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Fire destroys hotel, post office in Manitoba community
A post office and hotel in one Manitoba community are destroyed following an early morning fire on Thursday.
-
Man charged in death of Winnipeg senior
A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a Winnipeg senior this summer.
Calgary
-
Calgary International Airport offers travel tips ahead of busy holiday season
The YYC Calgary International Airport is kicking off its busiest time of year as pre-pandemic levels of travellers arrive and depart in swarms for the holiday season.
-
Calgary EMS management practices subject of investigation by AHS
A workplace investigation is underway in Calgary related to EMS management practices, AHS confirms.
-
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
Edmonton
-
'Nadia means hope': 5 years later, Edmonton mother continues search for daughter
Thursday marked five years since her daughter, Nadia Atwi, went missing. Still, she's not ready to give up and is asking anyone with any information to come forward and help her family find some closure – one way or another.
-
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
-
Person in ceiling the reason for Corona LRT closure Thursday morning: officials
A person "trespassing" in an area with operational equipment is what prompted a snag in downtown Edmonton LRT service Thursday morning, officials say.
Vancouver
-
B.C. non-profit develops 1st-in-Canada plastic by repurposing ocean waste
A B.C. non-profit dedicated to combating ocean plastic pollution has developed a first-in-Canada product out of
-
Vancouver council approves plan for all frontline police officers to wear body cameras by 2025
All frontline officers with the Vancouver Police Department will be fitted with body-worn cameras by 2025 under a new plan approved by city council Wednesday night.
-
Surrey massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting client: RCMP
A massage therapist in Surrey has been charged with sexually assaulting a client during their treatment last month, according to the city’s RCMP.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Liberal minister presents bill aimed at protecting child-care system from future governments
The federal Liberal government has presented a new bill aimed at enshrining in law their commitment to the Canada-wide early learning and child-care system, and the long-term funding needed to maintain it. The minister responsible said the legislation is needed in-part to ensure that the nationwide system being can't easily be scrapped by a future federal government.
-
Trudeau says Ottawa to work constructively with Alberta after sovereignty act passes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is going to work as constructively as possible with Alberta after lawmakers passed Premier Danielle Smith's controversial sovereignty act.
Health
-
What is stiff person syndrome? The rare neurological disorder affecting Celine Dion explained
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
-
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B., according to Vitalité Health Network.
-
Russian lawmakers pass bill banning surrogacy for foreigners
The lower house of the Russian parliament on Thursday passed a bill banning foreigners from using Russian surrogate mothers.
Sci-Tech
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
EU court: Google must delete inaccurate search info if asked
Google has to delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly wrong, the European Union's top court said Thursday.
-
Most iCloud data can now be end-to-end encrypted: Apple
As part of an ongoing privacy push, Apple said Wednesday it will now offer full end-to-encryption for nearly all the data its users store in its global cloud-based storage system. That will make it more difficult for hackers, spies and law enforcement agencies to access sensitive user information.
Entertainment
-
What is stiff person syndrome? The rare neurological disorder affecting Celine Dion explained
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Harry and Meghan slam British tabloids in new Netflix series
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, offered a sweeping indictment of Britain's media and the racism they believe has fuelled coverage of their relationship in a Netflix documentary series that promises to tell the 'full story' of the couple's estrangement from the Royal Family.
Business
-
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
-
Ex-Wirecard boss on trial in fraud case that shamed Germany
The former chief executive of financial services company Wirecard and two other ex-managers went on trial Thursday over the firm's collapse in what has been described as the biggest case of fraud in post-war Germany.
-
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike
Hundreds of journalists and other employees at The New York Times began a 24-hour walkout on Thursday, the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years.
Lifestyle
-
$1,048 meal: Torontonian has the most expensive Uber Eats order in Canada this year
A newly released report from Uber Eats shows that a Torontonian ordered the most expensive meal through the app in Canada this year, spending $1,048 at burger joint.
-
Six Canadian Christmas markets among 25 best in North America: travel blog
As Dec. 25 approaches, an international travel website has released its official 2022 list of the 25 best Christmas markets in North America, including six in Canada.
-
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
-
Brittney Griner's release celebrated by basketball world
Brittney Griner's loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke Thursday about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States.
-
Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site
Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort that had served as the Saudi team's training base during the World Cup.
Autos
-
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.
-
PM, premier attend unveiling of full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
Designed for deliveries, a fully electric commercial vehicle — the first of its kind — rolled off the CAMI line Monday in Ingersoll, with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford in attendance.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.