Peepholes drilled into side of campground porta-potty
Police on Vancouver Island are investigating after staff at a Vancouver Island beach in Saanich found a set of small holes drilled into the a porta-potty providing a view inside. (CTV)
Jonathan Forani, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 7:59AM EDT
Police on Vancouver Island are investigating a set of small holes were found drilled into the side of a porta-potty.
The holes, which allow for a view inside the portable toilet cubicle, were discovered by staff at the Island View Beach campground in Saanich. The unit has since been shut off from use.
Though people at the campsite reported no suspicious activity, they told local station CHEK-TV that the incident has left them unsettled. One man suggested the staff should visit the area more often than they do. Another young camper was surprised they were still be charged to stay on the grounds. One woman was shocked at the thought of a voyeur at the campsite.
“Good heavens, there’s enough sex on TV and all the other stuff, do they really have to watch people going to the bathroom?” she said.
Central Saanich Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man, 22, accused of voyeurism after allegedly recording women in change rooms
- Murder charge laid after police say van's damage in crash didn't match injuries
- Good Samaritan unknowingly offers ride to woman who lost family in N.S. house fire
- Peepholes drilled into side of campground porta-potty
- Winnipeg's hidden 'meth camps' a sign of drug addiction struggle