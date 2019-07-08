

Jonathan Forani, CTVNews.ca Staff





Police on Vancouver Island are investigating a set of small holes were found drilled into the side of a porta-potty.

The holes, which allow for a view inside the portable toilet cubicle, were discovered by staff at the Island View Beach campground in Saanich. The unit has since been shut off from use.

Though people at the campsite reported no suspicious activity, they told local station CHEK-TV that the incident has left them unsettled. One man suggested the staff should visit the area more often than they do. Another young camper was surprised they were still be charged to stay on the grounds. One woman was shocked at the thought of a voyeur at the campsite.

“Good heavens, there’s enough sex on TV and all the other stuff, do they really have to watch people going to the bathroom?” she said.

Central Saanich Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.