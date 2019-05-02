

The Canadian Press





BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Peel Regional Police say a man has been arrested in an attempted child abduction investigation.

Police say on Monday a man followed a delivery driver into a daycare in Brampton.

When questioned by staff he said he was there to pick up a relative.

Police say when he was asked for identification he said he left it in his vehicle.

Staff then contacted the child's mother.

Investigators say the suspect, who is 19, was arrested and charged Thursday with child abduction and was held for a bail hearing.