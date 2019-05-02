Peel Regional Police arrest 19-year-old Brampton man on child abduction charge
A Peel Regional Police cruiser. (Twitter/PeelPoliceMedia)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 9:57PM EDT
BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Peel Regional Police say a man has been arrested in an attempted child abduction investigation.
Police say on Monday a man followed a delivery driver into a daycare in Brampton.
When questioned by staff he said he was there to pick up a relative.
Police say when he was asked for identification he said he left it in his vehicle.
Staff then contacted the child's mother.
Investigators say the suspect, who is 19, was arrested and charged Thursday with child abduction and was held for a bail hearing.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Child in hospital, two dead in domestic incident; Ontario's police watchdog investigating
- Obituary-pirating website ordered to pay victims $20 million
- Peel Regional Police arrest 19-year-old Brampton man on child abduction charge
- Canadian military unfazed by 'fishy' beluga whale suspected of spying for Russia
- A recent history of fatal fires on First Nations