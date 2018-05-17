

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Peel Regional Police say an investigation into leaked police documents reveals they were accessed by a member of the Toronto Police Service.

Peel police say two Brampton, Ont., city councillors received envelopes in the mail on April 19 which contained Peel police reports that were not authorized for release to the public.

They say they were notified of the incident on April 21 and began an investigation.

Peel police say the investigation revealed that the documents were accessed through the Police Information Portal (PIP), a secure records management system maintained by the RCMP.

They say it was determined that a member of the Toronto Police Service accessed the Peel reports through the PIP system, which is accessible to all Canadian law enforcement agencies for the purpose of information-sharing.

Toronto police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the force's professional standards bureau is investigating.

Ontario's privacy commissioner has called the Peel incident, and another involving the release of a closed-circuit TV image of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna, potential privacy breaches.

Gray said the investigation of the Osuna incident has "concluded," but said she could not elaborate due to the rules governing the professional standards unit.