Pedestrian dies after being struck by Canada Post truck: Toronto police
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 9:03PM EST
Toronto police say a pedestrian died in hospital after she was struck by a Canada Post truck Tuesday evening in the city's east end.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says officers responded to a call at about 6:15 p.m. of a woman pinned under a truck, in the Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road area.
Douglas-Cook says the woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
Police have not identified the woman publicly, but Douglas-Cook says the woman was in her 70s.
She says officers with the Traffic Services Reconstruction unit are investigating the cause of the crash.
No charged have been laid.
