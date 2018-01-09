

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a pedestrian died in hospital after she was struck by a Canada Post truck Tuesday evening in the city's east end.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says officers responded to a call at about 6:15 p.m. of a woman pinned under a truck, in the Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road area.

Douglas-Cook says the woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Police have not identified the woman publicly, but Douglas-Cook says the woman was in her 70s.

She says officers with the Traffic Services Reconstruction unit are investigating the cause of the crash.

No charged have been laid.