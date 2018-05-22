PCs, Liberals aim attacks at NDP as polls put them tied for most support
Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne, centre, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, left, and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath stand together before the start of their debate in Toronto on Monday, May 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 4:10AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 22, 2018 11:24AM EDT
TORONTO -- Both the Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals are setting their sights on the NDP today, as new polls suggest the party is tied for the most support in the Ontario election.
The Tories accuse the New Democrats of having several "radical" candidates, including Sept. 11 conspiracy theorists and a woman who is against wearing a poppy on Remembrance Day.
The Liberals are attacking what they call an "irrational" plan by the NDP to start decommissioning the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station this year.
The long-term energy plan released by the Liberal government last year has Pickering operating until 2024, and they say shutting it down this year would put Ontario's energy supply and the production of medical isotopes at risk.
The Liberals are also continuing to hammer the NDP on their platform funding, after leader Andrea Horwath admitted over the weekend that an error would leave them with a deficit that's $1.4 billion larger than originally planned.
The ramped up attacks on the NDP come as two recent polls suggest the NDP have the same amount of support as the Progressive Conservatives, with the Liberals consistently trailing behind.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Tragic and sad day': Toronto stable fire kills 16 horses
- Suspect arrested in shooting of pregnant woman, man in Vancouver
- Sask. couple survives being buried in mudslide on B.C. highway
- Investigation continues after human remains found beside busy Toronto highway
- 'This hatred is unacceptable': Toronto mayor on Muslim school graffiti