TORONTO -- Select models of the PC Cordless Glass Electric Kettles are being recalled because the handle can loosen and detach from the body, posing a potential burn hazard if there is hot content spilled, Health Canada said Friday in an advisory.

The recall asks users to stop using the kettles and contact President’s Choice for a full refund with proof of purchase.

The kettles being recalled have the UPC code of 058703098701 and the model number PC 3718, with the following date codes: 3218, 1218, 3917, and 1718. They were sold between January 2018 and July 2020. Loblaws, which sells the kettles, said 16,188 kettles that fit the recall were sold altogether.

There are four reports across Canada of the handle separating from the body as of July 21, 2020, causing four reports of minor burn injuries.