Pat King's bail review halted when his lawyer's computer was hacked, new charges to be laid
Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King is facing two new charges, the day after his bail review hearing came to an abrupt and unexpected halt Wednesday when his lawyer's computer appeared to be hacked.
The details of the hacking were protected by a publication ban ordered by Justice Graeme Mew, but he lifted the order this morning after hearing arguments from a lawyer representing several media outlets.
The rest of the evidence and testimony from court Wednesday and today still cannot be shared.
Today, the Crown announced it would lay new charges against King: perjury and obstruction of justice.
Those charges are expected to be laid this afternoon.
King's lawyer, David Goodman, was appearing by video conference during the proceedings Wednesday when a robotic female voice started speaking from his computer, warning him not to turn off or restart the machine because his IP address had been accessed.
Later, the Crown relayed that Goodman's client files appeared to have been compromised, but today Goodman says nothing has been corrupted.
It's not clear if the attack has any relation to King's case.
As court was adjourned today, King was seen putting his head in his hands. His bail hearing will be rescheduled to a later date.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.
BREAKING | Canadian military deploying to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees
Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.
Ukraine says it hit Russian flagship, crew evacuates
Ukrainian forces said they struck and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, dealing a potentially major setback to Moscow's forces as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.
What does the interest rate hike mean for Canadians looking for mortgage adjustments?
Canada’s latest mortgage rate hike should not impact Canadians’ ability or desire to refinance or renew their mortgages, experts argue.
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for US$43 billion
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, saying the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company.
Inside the 30-hour search for the New York subway shooting suspect
A key, a neon construction jacket, a gun. These items, left behind in a bloody crime scene at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday morning, offered investigators some of their first clues as they worked to figure out who had opened fire on dozens of unsuspecting New Yorkers commuting to school and work.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals chose medically-assisted death after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
Anishinabek First Nations sign historic agreement with feds to self-govern
Five communities within the Anishinabek Nation in Ontario have signed a historic agreement with the federal government that would see them move away from the Indian Act and into self-governance.
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Ontario confirms 23 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to increase
Another 23 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Ontario as officials log another increase in hospitalizations related to the virus.
Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 modelling today
Ontario’s Science Advisory Table is set to release new COVID-19 modelling today after the head of the table said daily case counts appear to have slowed down amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.
Toronto Mayor John Tory tests positive for COVID-19
Toronto Mayor John Tory said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.
Masks mandatory in all Ottawa public schools effective immediately, OCDSB says
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is informing parents, students and staff of the new policy after the board passed a motion Tuesday evening to require all staff, Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, volunteers and visitors to wear a mask in schools.
-
Ontario science table to release new COVID-19 modelling today
Ontario’s Science Advisory Table is set to release new COVID-19 modelling today after the head of the table said daily case counts appear to have slowed down amid a sixth wave of the pandemic.
BREAKING NEWS | Innisfil man accused of sex crimes granted bail
After spending more than 12 days in custody at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, 19-year-old Curtis Gamble is coming home.
Winds gusts up to 70 km/h expected in parts of the region
It will be a blustery Thursday heading into Easter weekend, according to Environment Canada.
OPP set to launch Easter weekend seatbelt campaign
Provincial police are set to launch a long weekend safety campaign on Friday.
One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira
Emergency services responded to a deadly collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma, north of Elmira, Wednesday afternoon.
New K-W Oktoberfest president outlines vision for 2022 festival
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is planning a big return this fall after a couple of years of modified and virtual festivities due to the pandemic.
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.
Special weather statement in effect London-Middlesex and surrounding areas
A special weather statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario on Thursday.
What age groups are less likely to wear a seatbelt?
OPP are pointing to three age demographics that are least likely to buckle up, based on 10 years of fatality data.
One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira
Emergency services responded to a deadly collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma, north of Elmira, Wednesday afternoon.
Free construction trades training program for youth in Chatham-Kent
Youth in Chatham-Kent can apply for a free training program in the construction trades.
Special weather statement in effect for Windsor-Essex due to strong winds
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent due to windy conditions.
'I'm the victim. She's the thief': Dog-sitter refuses to return pooch to owner
A Windsorite has been forced to take his dog-sitter to court, to get his Newfoundland named Lemmy returned to him.
Quebec language reform could lead to 'medical errors, even deaths': health advocates
A group of doctors and professionals is asking that the health and social services network be excluded from Quebec’s plans to reform language laws with Bill 96.
Amazon taps Jamie Lee Curtis to produce new comedy series about Quebec maple syrup heist
Amazon Studios is teaming up with Hollywood actress and filmmaker Jamie Lee Curtis to produce a new comedy series based on the most Canadian heist ever.
No injuries or arrests after two Montreal shootings
There were no reported injuries after two shootings in Montreal's northeast, according to Montreal police.
Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom
A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
Questions remain about N.B. school-bus incident that left girl with serious injuries
Many questions remain one day after a girl suffered life-threatening injuries in an incident involving a school bus.
Many divisions opt to keep schools closed as blizzard continues
Many school divisions in southern Manitoba are opting to keep schools closed on Thursday as the blizzard enters its second day.
More snow is coming to southern Manitoba on Thursday
As the spring storm enters its second day in southern Manitoba, Environment Canada is revealing how much more snow it predicts is coming to the province.
Manitoba storm remains unpredictable: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says the total amount of snow that has fallen in southern Manitoba is lower than previously forecasted, but notes the province isn’t out of the woods yet as a Colorado low makes its way north.
Heat, power could be shut off on Friday for Alberta households behind on utility bills
The weight of mounting utility bills could come down on Albertans after April 15 as energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power.
Man suffering from gunshot wound limps from CTrain station into the Beltline
An early morning shooting has sent one man to hospital.
Ukraine says it hit Russian flagship, crew evacuates
Ukrainian forces said they struck and seriously damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, dealing a potentially major setback to Moscow's forces as they try to regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.
Classes cancelled at southeast Edmonton school after overnight fire
Fire crews were on scene at T.D. Baker early Thursday morning after a portable classroom caught fire.
Whitemud Drive reopens near Quesnell Bridge after crash, man in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash closed Whitemud Drive's southbound lanes near Quesnell Bridge overnight.
Man hospitalized after reported robbery, gunshots in Fort Saskatchewan hotel
A man is in serious condition after a possible robbery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday night.
BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings ahead of Easter long weekend
BC Ferries is facing a number of cancellations ahead of the long weekend due to a mechanical issue on one vessel.
B.C. teen aims to help thousands of homeless with care packages
Metro Vancouver has long faced a homelessness issue and the number has now grown since Monday's fire in the Gastown neighbourhood, but a local teen is trying to tackle the problem with care packages.
B.C. floods: Communities struck by wildfires, storms bracing for spring thaw
Alanna Cowan has watched the Nicola River in British Columbia's Interior turn the colour of chocolate milk and rise every spring, as warm weather melts snow from the surrounding mountains.
BREAKING | Canadian military deploying to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees
Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.
-
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals chose medically-assisted death after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after reinfection during Omicron wave
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
Paxlovid key in COVID-19 fight, but easy access is important: doctors
A pill to treat COVID-19 appears to be the country's best hope, outside of vaccines and strong public health measures, to keep hospitals from being overrun with cases of the virus now and in the future, doctors say.
Rock found in Quebec could hold answers to early life on Earth
New research on a fist-sized rock found in Quebec suggests life on Earth began 300 million years earlier than previously thought.
California state lawyer suing Activision Blizzard fired
A top civil rights lawyer for California was fired while working on a discrimination case against video game giant Activision Blizzard and her colleague quit in protest Wednesday, a whistleblower attorney said.
Massive comet will swing by the sun in 2031, Hubble observes
An enormous comet more than twice the width of Rhode Island is expected to make its closest approach to Earth in 2031. However, it will never get closer than 1.6 billion kilometres (one billion miles) from the sun, according to astronomers.
Canadian director and producer Jean-Marc Vallee died of natural causes: family
The family of acclaimed Canadian director and producer Jean-Marc Vallee said Wednesday that his sudden death on Christmas Day was from natural causes.
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.
Warner Bros. censors gay dialogue in Harry Potter movie for China release
Warner Bros. removed two lines of dialogue about a gay relationship for the Chinese release of its latest Harry Potter movie.
Ottawa pledges cash for supply chain problems, but plenty of gaps persist
Ottawa plans to spend more than a half-billion dollars to fix supply chain issues, but experts say it falls far short of the kind of comprehensive strategy needed to address longstanding problems.
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for US$43 billion
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, saying the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company.
Some plan safe gatherings for Easter, Passover despite few COVID-19 restrictions
There are few COVID-19 public health measures in place across Canada for this weekend's Easter and Passover celebrations for the first time since the spring of 2020. But some religious leaders say there will still be safety precautions for gatherings as much of the country appears to be in a sixth wave of the pandemic.
Dogs who eat vegan diets may have better health, study suggests
A new survey of more than 2,500 dog owners suggests that nutritious vegan diets may be less hazardous and healthier than meat-based diets.
-
Alberta team breaks record for world's longest hockey game, raises money for children's hospital
After more than 10 straight days of gameplay, 40 hockey players in Alberta have broken the record for the world's longest game, beating their own record and raising money for Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.
Giants' Alyssa Nakken becomes 1st MLB female on-field coach
Alyssa Nakken made MLB history as the first female to coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night against San Diego.
PGA Tour Canada unveils Fortinet Cup, season-long point competition
PGA Tour Canada, formerly known as the Mackenzie Tour, says Fortinet will now sponsor the circuit's season-long points competition.
Here's what Canadians should consider when buying an electric vehicle
For first-time electric car buyers, navigating the technology and costs associated with the purchase can seem daunting. Here's expert advice Canadians need to know before buying a zero-emissions vehicle.
Honda outlines its EV strategy
Honda is investing 5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.
U.S. President Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
With inflation at a 40-year high, U.S. President Joe Biden headed to corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday with a modest step aiming to trim gasoline prices by about a dime a gallon by waiving rules limiting ethanol blending.