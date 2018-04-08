

CTVNews.ca Staff





A church near where a Friday evening bus crash in Saskatchewan took the lives of 15 members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team is hosting a vigil Sunday evening to remember the victims of the tragic accident.

The Nipawin Apostolic Church in Nipawin, Sask., where the Broncos were scheduled to play a playoff game Friday night, is choosing to remember the victims with a vigil at the same time as the main one at the Broncos’ home arena.

“It’s an opportunity for people to remember and mourn and honour the people who were injured and passed away,” Jordan Gadsby, pastor with the Nipawin Apostolic Church, told CTV News Channel on Sunday.

Gadsby spoke before his Sunday service at the church. He said he planned to discuss why such tragedies occur at the service, but admitted he’s not flush with answers.

“The honest answer is I don’t know, my reasoning and theological explanations are going to seem like they fall short in every instance in a case like this,” he said.

Following news of the accident on Friday, members of the Nipawin Hawks, the team that was supposed to play the Broncos that night, were among the roughly 100 people at the church awaiting news of what had happened to the Broncos. Since then, the church has become a gathering place for people to grieve and to hear the latest on what had happened.

“We don’t know exactly how to deal with it, but we just do everything that we can,” said Gadsby.

He said people were surprised the church had been so willing to open their doors for the weekend and help out, but adds his church’s role in the community’s healing will extend much longer than just this weekend.

“Sometimes it takes a while for people to process what their feeling, so we expect that there will be lots of oppourtunity for caring for people weeks, months, maybe years down the road,” he said.