Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Police in Sask. have announced the death of one of the suspects in Sunday's deadly mass stabbing, Liz Truss is set to become the U.K.'s next prime minister, and health-care worker shortages are becoming acute in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social