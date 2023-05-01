Passport services to resume following PSAC strike, longer lines expected

Passport services are set to resume following the end of the federal public service strike, the federal government has announced.

"While the labour disruption has had impacts on passport services, we are in a strong position to recover quickly, address any new backlogs or delays, and ensure Canadians receive the passport service they have rightly come to expect," Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould said in a news release Monday. "As always, we thank Canadians for their patience and understanding as we return to full service."

During the 12-day Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike, only passports deemed essential for humanitarian or emergency situations were being processed.

With the labour disruption ending, Service Canada says it now expects higher than normal application volumes, which could result in longer telephone wait times and lineups at passport offices and Service Canada centres.

To manage the influx, Service Canada says it will prioritize clients with urgent passport needs, like imminent travel. Passport applicants are being told that they do not have to arrive or line up before opening hours to be served, and that staff will triage and manage lines throughout the day.

Applications received before and during the strike will continue to be processed while those with urgent travel needs are encouraged to call or visit a passport office to have their application prioritized.

"Prior to the labour disruption, Service Canada had been delivering nearly all passports within our 10- and 20-day target," the news release said. "The recovery from the labour disruption may result in longer processing times in some cases, until the workload inventory is returned to normal levels."

Canadians can also get real-time updates on their passport applications online.