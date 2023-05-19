Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox.
That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
That video, which calls the passport Justin Trudeau's "colouring book" because it features images of a squirrel eating a nut and a man raking leaves, reached nearly a million people in a week, far exceeding Poilievre's other recent videos.
"This is troll politics," said Jason Hannon, an associate professor at the University of Winnipeg in the department of rhetoric, writing and communications.
"It's not like Canadian identity has ever hinged on passport design. It's not like Canadians ever went to bed at night thinking happy thoughts about passports. It's an utterly fabricated issue."
The Liberals aren't the first to "delete" marketing, branding or advertising work done by previous governments, said Alex Marland, a professor of political science at Memorial University of Newfoundland who studies political marketing.
"The reality is that all governments do these things and shape countries in their own image whenever they can," he said.
"The general pattern is the Liberal party tends to take Canada in a more independent direction, and Conservatives tend to take Canada in a more historical direction, in a history as they perceive it."
Marland said a specific portrait of Queen Elizabeth II would hang in the foreign affairs office when Conservatives were in power, and be replaced with artwork by a Quebec artist when the Liberals took office.
Then there was former prime minister Stephen Harper, who repainted the government plane red, white and blue with "True North Strong and Free" written on it, and put "royal" back into titles.
The Liberals have been involved in changing the coat of arms, the national anthem and the Canadian flag to the current versions.
While it's not new for politicians to attack government decisions, Poilievre has framed the passport redesign as a culture war issue, suggesting that Canadian history, identity, values and iconic figures are at stake, said Hannon, who's writing a book on the topic.
Hannon said a culture war is a battle for the heart and soul of a nation. The notion exploded in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic with the politicization of masks and vaccines.
"It's a struggle to define what we stand for, what we should be striving for. It's a struggle over what it means to belong to this or that country, over what it means to be Canadian, who we are and who we're not," Hannon said.
"So if you can control that conversation, you can wield considerable political power."
Hannon said this can lead to a harmful and toxic culture, like what has been seen in the United States in recent years.
"It's severely corrosive to the culture of democracy because it elevates these fake issues over real and substantive issues," he said.
"Unfortunately, when you don't have a meaningful political vision for a better society -- when you can't actually say what it is that you want for Canada other than vague ideas and meaningless talk about 'freedom' -- then you stoke fear and outrage and hatred."
He said if politicians are successful in stoking that fear, they can "bring people who would ordinarily never talk to each other in a kind of unison, shouting against the enemy."
But given that the next government can bring in its own redesign, some say the outrage is overblown.
"These things are not forever. We're not redesigning our Parliament buildings that will be built for 100 years," said David Soberman, a professor of marketing at the University of Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
Canadian astronomers discover new Earth-like planet potentially covered in volcanoes
Canadian astronomers have discovered a new exoplanet around 90 light years away from our solar system, which is covered in volcanoes, around the same size as the Earth and potentially able to support life.
Andy Rourke, former The Smiths bassist, dead at 59
Andy Rourke, bassist for legendary English rock band The Smiths, has died at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his former bandmate announced Friday.
5 things to know for Friday, May 19, 2023
Gun control bill C-21 passes the House of Commons, an ethics probe finds Alberta Premier Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act, and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem points to household debt as a key risk in Canada's financial system.
Canada joins other G7 nations to impose new Russian sanctions
The G7 Leaders' Summit kicked off on Friday in Hiroshima with Canada joining other members to announce new sanctions on Russia, as well as new funding to guard against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
Toronto
-
Violent crash at Brampton intersection caught on home security footage
CTV News has obtained security footage of a horrific crash in Brampton that sent two people to hospital and led to charges for a 21-year-old driver.
-
Bird collides with roller coaster, explodes over Canada's Wonderland guests
A Canada's Wonderland guest is less than pleased following an unfortunate collision between the Leviathan roller coaster and a bird.
-
Ford to hold news conference in St. Catharines, Ont.
Premier Doug Ford is set to provide remarks in St. Catharines, Ont. Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
The federal government plans to dispose of these 10 buildings in the Ottawa-Gatineau area
The federal government is disposing of 10 buildings in the national capital region, including L'Esplanade Laurier, as it looks to reduce its office footprint and shifts to a hybrid work model.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 19-22
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
'The ultimate sacrifice:' Thousands gather to remember fallen OPP officer
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller was a gentle giant, beloved mentor and exemplary police officer, those who know him said at his funeral. But above all, he was a dedicated and loving family man.
Barrie
-
Improperly secured car results in charges after it smashes into back of van
Provincial police say not properly securing a load could result in serious financial and safety repercussions, and on Wednesday in Caledon, it led to charges and damages for one driver.
-
Unattended campfire set too close to Muskoka house causes damage
Officials say a campfire set too close to a residence sparked a much larger fire Thursday evening in Muskoka.
-
Suspect photos released in Simcoe County paving scam
Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about an "illegitimate company" offering driveway paving services.
Kitchener
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Collision involving pedestrian closes Waterloo intersection
Waterloo regional police said a pedestrian was involved in a collision which has prompted a road closure in Waterloo.
-
Police make arrest after house fire in Cambridge
An arrest has been made in an incident that drew a large police presence to a Cambridge neighbourhood earlier this week.
London
-
City seeks power to expropriate parts of 79 properties for widening of bus rapid transit roads
To keep construction of the bus rapid transit (BRT) system on schedule, dozens of property owners along the route are facing the possibility of forced expropriation.
-
OPP to conduct aerial traffic enforcement over long weekend
OPP are letting people know that when it comes to Victoria Day safety, they’ll not only be conducting traffic patrols from the ground, but they’ll also have a presence in the sky this long weekend.
-
Religious statues vandalized at Norfolk County church: OPP
Several religious statues were spray painted at the Sacred Heart Church in Langton, a small town in Norfolk County, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Windsor
-
A little bit of everything this long weekend
The long weekend in the Windsor-Essex region will be half and half in terms of rain and sunshine.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
Crown quizzes accused in Windsor murder trial on timeline of events
One of the accused individuals standing trial for an April 2020 south Windsor murder took the witness stand again Thursday in Superior Court.
Montreal
-
Two real estate brokers under investigation for submitting bogus bids on homes
A pair of real estate brokers have had their contracts terminated by RE/MAX and are also under investigation by their professional order. The realtors are Christine Girouard and Jonathan Dauphinais-Fortin.
-
Today's Google doodle is all about poutine
Google users who opened the search engine Friday were met with a delicious and delightful surprise: poutine. An illustration of the dish, complete with a smiling fork, was accompanied by the words "Celebrating Poutine." Click on the image and it takes you to a Google search page all about the iconic meal.
-
REM delay: When Montreal's light rail system is now expected to launch
The launch of Montreal's light-rail train line is once again being delayed. The REM, initially set to get moving this spring, is now expected to launch this summer, officials said Thursday.
Atlantic
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
'It's been a pretty crazy eight months': Seaside restaurant rebuilt after post-tropical storm Fiona
The Sandbar, a popular restaurant on the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf, is making it's return after it was heavily damaged by Fiona.
-
Princess Anne to visit Canada's oldest regiment in New Brunswick this weekend
Princess Anne will be in New Brunswick this weekend to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
Magic mushroom dispensary opens in Winnipeg's Osborne Village
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
-
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
Calgary
-
Homicide unit investigates fatal rush-hour shooting in Calgary
One man is dead and a second is in serious, life-threatening condition after being shot in the parking lot of a northeast Calgary truck stop on Thursday evening.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
No clear winner in Alberta leaders debate but Smith, Notley got messages across
After two and a half weeks of campaigning, the two front runners made a direct pitch to voters Thursday night.
Edmonton
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time
The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
Vancouver
-
Cyclist collides with black bear on popular B.C. trail
A man who was cycling in North Vancouver, B.C. crashed straight into a black bear on a popular trail this week.
-
Severe thunderstorms in forecast for B.C. Interior
Residents in B.C.'s central and southern Interior are being warned to brace for the possibility of severe thunderstorms bringing with them the potential for flooding, nickel-sized hail, and lightning-sparked wildfires.
-
Squamish Nation asking people to avoid backcountry as fire risk grows
With unseasonably warm weather settling in over the South Coast, the Squamish Nation is asking people to avoid parts of its traditional territory in an effort to prevent more wildfires.
Politics
-
Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
-
Canada joins other G7 nations to impose new Russian sanctions
The G7 Leaders' Summit kicked off on Friday in Hiroshima with Canada joining other members to announce new sanctions on Russia, as well as new funding to guard against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
-
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
Health
-
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
-
Want a better night's sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of mushroom sold in Ontario
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a brand of mushroom sold in Ontario, and possibly distributed in other provinces, due to listeria contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
'Largest underwater scanning project in history' gives never-before-seen view of Titanic
A new underwater scanning project may provide answers to some of the remaining questions regarding the1912 sinking of the Titanic that killed more than 1,500 people.
-
Canadian astronomers discover new Earth-like planet potentially covered in volcanoes
Canadian astronomers have discovered a new exoplanet around 90 light years away from our solar system, which is covered in volcanoes, around the same size as the Earth and potentially able to support life.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Fast X' redefines ridiculousness with out-of-control action that has no touchstone in reality
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Fast X,' 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' and 'Master Gardener'
-
Andy Rourke, former The Smiths bassist, dead at 59
Andy Rourke, bassist for legendary English rock band The Smiths, has died at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his former bandmate announced Friday.
-
Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues
The Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday that it was scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 employees from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.
Business
-
Dubai's next big thing? Perhaps a US $5 billion man-made 'moon' as the city's real estate market booms
Who says you cannot reach for the moon? A proposed US $5 billion real estate project wants to take skyscraper-studded Dubai to new heights -- by bringing a symbol of the heavens down to Earth.
-
Stock market today: Global shares mostly rise on hopes for U.S. debt deal, but China declines
Global shares were mostly higher Friday as hopes grew that the United States Congress would reach a deal to avoid defaulting on the nation's debt.
-
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health 'breaking point,' new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
Lifestyle
-
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
-
The German couple who moved to Italy and opened a pizza restaurant
Thomas Hartke and Irene Horbrand run A Teira, a popular pizzeria in the village of Airole in Liguria. But how do Italians feel about foreigners making pizza – especially when they put pineapple on top?
-
Sports
-
Rafael Nadal to miss French Open with hip injury, expects 2024 to be last year of tennis career
Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury, and he expects 2024 to be the final season of his career.
-
Here's why celebrities are interested in buying a Canadian hockey team
With a lot of interest in buying the Ottawa Senators, one expert explains why celebrities are involving themselves with bids to purchase the NHL team.
-
DeChambeau resurfaces at Oak Hill and leads PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau was back on a major stage Thursday. No longer the incredible bulk, he still lashed away with speed and strength that carried him to a 4-under 66 at tough Oak Hill and the early lead in the PGA Championship.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.