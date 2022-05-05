Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'
If you need a passport but do not want to wake up before dawn or cannot take a day off work to stand in long, winding queues at a Service Canada Office, hiring a “freelance line stander” may be an option for you.
In recent days, advertisements for “freelance line standers” have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they’re nearing the front of the line.
“Why wait in long, tired lineups when I can do it for you? $100 flat rate – covers first two hours, $25 thereafter,” one online advertisement for service in downtown Toronto reads.
Right now, the government website pertaining to passports warns applicants it is “experiencing very high call volumes right now.” While appointments can be booked online, some applicants tell CTV News they can’t get an appointment until June.
The government of Canada is blaming the difficulty getting an appointment and the long lines on high demand and a renewed interest in travel. From April 1 2021 to March 31 2022 Employment and Social Development Canada, which oversees Service Canada, said it has issued 1,273,000 passports, 250 per cent more than in the same period the year before.
Toronto student M.D. Sakib has recently started offering his line standing service to people seeking a passport. He describes his service as a “win-win.” For $17 an hour, he will wait in line and contact you when he’s close to the front.
“As soon as I get to the line, I send a picture and that basically starts the hourly rate,” Sakib told CTV National News. “From there we go until we meet and I give up my position.”
Sakib put his advertisement on Kijiji this week after lining up outside a Toronto passport office at 3:30 a.m. so a family member could get a passport.
“I’m a student with a bit of free time, so I offer this service for people who don’t have the time,” he said. “ Time is money and the lineup for passport or Service Canada is insane.”
CTV News spoke to multiple people with posts on Kijiji who described the new “industry” as lucrative and in high demand. One man, who did not want to be named, told CTV News he charges $50 an hour and has made multiple trips to the passport office on other people’s behalf in the last few weeks.
“I saw an article, then I searched Kijiji. Then I thought, if others are doing it why can’t I give it a try,” another line stander wrote to CTV News in an email.
The government is encouraging Canadians to apply early for passports and not to finalize a trip until their passport has been received. Travel experts fear the resurgence of travel means the long lines at both passport offices and airports won’t ease anytime soon.
In a statement, Employment and Social Development Canada offered this guidance to travelers:
- To avoid long lines, Canadians with no imminent travel can apply by visiting any of over 300 Service Canada Centres.
- Anyone requiring a passport within the next 3-25 business days must apply in person at one of the 35 specialized passport sites and have proof of travel or need.
- Anyone who requires a Passport within two business days must visit the nearest specialized passport site (Service Canada Centre – Passport Service) offering urgent pickup service. Proof of travel or need is required in these cases.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'
In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
Mattea Roach wins 23rd 'Jeopardy!' match; winnings hit US$560K
A 23-year-old "Jeopardy!" champion originally from Nova Scotia won her 23rd match on the trivia gameshow Thursday night.
Experts suggest Canadians put away their bird feeders amid rise in avian flu
As more and more birds fall ill with avian flu in Canada, experts are advising Canadians to remove bird feeders to combat the spread.
Efforts ongoing to save and support Ukrainian art as Russian attacks continues
In the capital of Ukraine, where the threat of Russian attack has been diminished but not eliminated, the owners of an art gallery are striving to protect priceless works of art in case the city is struck again.
Love letter, ID card point to Russian units that terrorized Bucha
When Russian troops retreated from Bucha, a leafy suburb near Ukraine's capital, they left reminders of their deadly occupation for all the world to see. Now, as Ukrainian and international prosecutors begin the work of identifying those responsible for the alleged atrocities, Reuters has found vital clues to the identities of individual Russian soldiers and military units present during the bloody occupation.
B.C. fugitive who died in northern Ontario plane crash served in Canadian Armed Forces: Defence
The Department of National Defence says two men wanted in Thailand for the murder of a man with links to British Columbia gangs both served in the military.
An Alabama inmate and a corrections officer are missing. Here's what we know
Authorities in Alabama are searching for a corrections officer and an inmate who is charged with murder after they went missing last Friday. The two, who officials said are not related but may have had a romantic relationship, have not been seen since. Here's what we know so far.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Toronto
-
Local medical officers of health pen letter to Ontario's top doctor asking for mask mandates back
Three local medical officers of health have written a joint letter to Ontario's top doctor, asking him to bring back mask mandates in schools and other indoor public settings.
-
These five passwords are the most commonly used and can be easily guessed by hackers
Thursday marks World Password Day and a new survey has found that many internet users' passwords aren’t as strong as they should be.
-
Toronto Pearson delays could become 'unsustainable' in weeks ahead, operator warns
Lineups and wait times at Canada's busiest airport will only worsen as the summer season approaches unless the federal government makes some changes, the operator of the Toronto Pearson International Airport warned Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Here's when gas prices will hit record highs in Ottawa this week
A gas industry analyst predicts prices will continue to rise to at least $2 a litre in Ottawa and across Ontario by the May long weekend.
-
Eganville Leader newspaper facing possible closure
The Eganville Leader's printing press, McLaren Press Graphics in Bracebridge, Ont., delivered the news that they would be shutting down due to the pandemic as of May 31.
-
Ottawa protesters call for accountability for elected officials
There is a dramatic display hanging on the trees outside of an Ottawa councillor’s office to send a clear message for Sexual Assault Prevention Month, and raise awareness for more accountability for elected officials.
Barrie
-
Town of Collingwood one step closer in revitalizing grain terminals
Residents in Collingwood are one step closer to seeing who will take the lead in revitalizing one of the town's major landmarks.
-
Gruesome discovery made in Huntsville field
Provincial police are investigating after a gruesome discovery near a field in Huntsville.
-
City of Orillia changes waterfront parking rules
The City of Orillia has ended parking restrictions that were put in place the past two summers to deter out of towners from crowding its waterfront.
Kitchener
-
Guelph soccer player returns to Canada after serving in Ukrainian army
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
-
Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener doused in red paint
In a statement to CTV News, the City of Kitchener said it would not remove the paint "for the time being."
-
Sentimental sounds: Father and daughter to share musical moment 42 years in the making
A father-daughter duo are preparing to hit the right note performing together with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra on Friday night.
London
-
Local organizations mark red dress day by honouring murdered and missing Indigenous women
Several organizations in London held an event at Peace Park Thursday to mark the National Day of Awareness For Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women And Girls (MMIWG), also known as Red Dress Day.
-
London spent thousands on bike lockers sitting unused
More than seven months after the city installed bicycle lockers to reduce theft, they’ve been used just 100 times.
-
Home prices fall in April, more availability: LSTAR
According to the latest report from the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors, the average price of a home in the London area dropped by more than $50,000 compared to the previous month.
Windsor
-
Grieving mother wants 911 call released following son's death
A Chatham mom has filed a complaint against a local psychiatrist following the death of her son by suicide.
-
GECDSB launches new position, focused on educating students about mental health and mindfulness
As a teacher for more than 20 years, Jodi Nolan always dreamt of having a job where she could teach students about the tools they need for success — well before they ever step foot in the classroom.
-
Soaring gas prices create crimes of opportunity
Gas theft is happening, according to local mechanic Ali Bazzi.
Montreal
-
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing Governor General's French
"She is trying to learn French, so she is making an effort to learn the language. And I don't know what he [Legault] is doing to learn Inuktitut," said one local leader in an interview Thursday.
-
Major fire threatens industrial park near Montreal
What started as a forest fire outside of the town of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, just west of Montreal, has started to encroach on a big industrial park, a spokesperson for the town says.
-
Victim in viral video of Montreal police violence was Black; rights group files complaints
After putting at least one officer under internal investigation last week over a disturbing viral video, Montreal police face an external challenge -- from the Black Coalition of Quebec, after it came to light the victim was a Black man from Senegal.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
-
RCMP officers who shot at Nova Scotia firehall during mass shooting stand by actions
Two RCMP officers who mistakenly opened fire at a man outside a rural Nova Scotia firehall as they searched for a rampaging gunman said Thursday they believed they had found the shooter and defended their actions as consistent with their training.
Winnipeg
-
Family, police still seeking information on Eduardo Balaquit's whereabouts after guilty verdict
The Winnipeg Police Service renewed calls for information on the whereabouts of Eduardo Balaquit in the wake of Wednesday night’s guilty verdict for a man now convicted of manslaughter in his disappearance and death.
-
Man arrested on child porn charges after home in Manitoba village searched
A 36-year-old man is facing a number of child pornography-related charges after a home in a small Manitoba village was searched.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bomber, Edmonton Elk team up to rescue dogs from flooded Peguis First Nation
A Winnipeg Blue Bomber teamed up with a player from a rival CFL team to rescue three dogs from Peguis First Nation, Man.
Calgary
-
Rollout of Alberta rebate programs a little fuzzy on details as prices remain high
Months after the province promised relief from skyrocketing utility bills, details about the two rebates remain up in the air.
-
'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified
Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.
-
Alberta poultry farmers have now lost 900,000 birds to avian influenza
Alberta has now lost an estimated 900,000 poultry, more than double the next closest province according to numbers updated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'Of great importance': Abortion debate raging in Alberta too despite UCP refusals to engage
Advocates for and against wider access to abortion in Alberta continued to spar over the controversy Thursday despite the premier's unwillingness to have the debate.
-
$500K in drugs seized by Edmonton police at suspected warehouse grow-op
The drug and gang unit seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs, ammunition, and a firearm last month from a northwest Edmonton warehouse.
-
Brian Jean says Alberta premier is too soft on Ottawa, gets verbal slap in return
Jason Kenney's arch-foe in caucus took his fight with the Alberta premier to the floor of the legislature Thursday and received in return a backhanded verbal slap from a cabinet minister.
Vancouver
-
Template or poor data? Leaked documents raise questions about B.C. urgent care centres
B.C.'s Ministry of Health insists a leaked document purportedly containing internal health authority data on the province’s much-hyped Urgent and Primary Care Centres (UPCCs) is a "template" of how information would be presented, even though there are no notations indicating that's the case.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police investigating fatal collision in Burnaby
Police in Burnaby are investigating a fatal collision near the city's border with New Westminster, and a witness tells CTV News she believes a child is the victim.
-
Review to probe random attacks and how to curb prolific offenders
As random attacks on strangers pile up and businesses fall prey to break-in after break-in, the province has appointed two experts to lead a review to find solutions to both issues.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
-
Canada to investigate sexual violence against women in Ukraine as war crimes
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will help investigate sexual violence by Russian troops against women and girls in Ukraine.
-
Too loud in House to tell if PM swore, speaker says after review
After reviewing an accusation by the Conservative Party that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped an 'F-bomb' in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the House speaker said no consequences will ensue.
Health
-
Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills
For many abortion-seekers in the U.S., access to pills will grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure.
-
Third Ebola case confirmed in northwest Congo, WHO says
Health authorities have confirmed a third Ebola case in the city of Mbandaka in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
-
Youth eating disorder hospitalizations rise during COVID-19 pandemic: CIHI
Canadian hospitals saw a spike in the number of youth hospitalized for eating disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic, new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Research reveal.
Sci-Tech
-
Search histories, location data, text messages: How personal data could be used to enforce U.S. anti-abortion laws
A wave of new legislation taking aim at abortion rights across the U.S. is raising concerns about the potential use of personal data to punish people who seek information about or access to abortion services online.
-
Bill Gates doubts Musk's Twitter buy
Bill Gates sounded a note of caution this week on Elon Musk's US$44 billion acquisition of Twitter, saying the Tesla CEO 'actually could make it worse' despite a strong track record with his other business ventures.
-
Four-astronaut team departs International Space Station on flight back to Earth
The third long-duration team of astronauts launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA safely departed the orbiting outpost early on Thursday to begin their descent back to Earth, capping a six-month science mission.
Entertainment
-
Heard takes stand, accuses Depp of violent sexual assault
Actor Amber Heard tearfully told jurors Thursday that Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in an alcohol-fueled rage.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo urge Brazilians to vote, irking Bolsonaro
Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo joined other celebrities making a final push for voters in Brazil to register before the Wednesday deadline, prompting dismissive responses from President Jair Bolsonaro.
-
Crown alleges Jacob Hoggard violently raped teen girl, woman in 2016 incidents
Prosecutors allege Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard repeatedly and violently raped a teen girl and a young woman, both of whom had travelled to see him in the Toronto area, in two separate incidents in 2016.
Business
-
Virgin flight turns back as pilot hadn't completed final flying test
A Virgin Atlantic flight heading to New York's JKF Airport turned back to London Heathrow after it emerged the first officer hadn't completed the airline's final flying test.
-
Shell reports record 1st-quarter earnings as oil prices soar
Energy giant Shell reported record first-quarter earnings after a surge in oil prices, fuelling calls for the British government to impose a tax on energy companies' windfall earnings to help consumers struggling with the soaring cost of living.
-
Inflation in Turkey soars to eye-popping near 70 per cent in April
Inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 70 per cent in April, official data showed Thursday, as skyrocketing prices eat away at earnings and put even basic necessities out of reach for many households.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
Young Yankees fan meets hero Judge a day after viral home run ball moment
Tears of joy started to flow as Derek Rodriguez walked down the steps to field level at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, a day after a clip of the nine-year-old being handed an Aaron Judge home run ball went viral.
-
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
NHL not considering new playoff format: commissioner Gary Bettman
Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL has no plans to change its playoff format, regardless of what other leagues are doing.
-
Nadal saves 4 match points to advance; Murray withdraws
Rafael Nadal saved four match points before outlasting David Goffin in three sets to reach the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday.
Autos
-
McLaren takes Miami in bid to become North America's team
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. His eponymous Formula One team and high-technology supercar company are based in England. And yet McLaren very much wants to be North America's official team.
-
Vancouver-area drivers paying near-record prices for gas again
Gas in the Vancouver area is up over the $2-mark again, with some stations charging near-record prices.
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.