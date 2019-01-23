

Jonathan Forani, CTVNews.ca Staff





Passport Canada says its systems are down and that the agency is unable to print some passports.

The outage is “affecting urgent and express services,” according to an official post on social media. “We are working to fix the problem as soon as possible,” the agency said.

Hello, the Service Canada Centres – Passport Services are experiencing a network outage affecting urgent and express services. We are working to fix the problem as soon as possible. Thank you. — Passport Canada (@PassportCan) January 23, 2019

The outage is causing concerns for people in need of urgent travel documentation.

Caledon, Ont., resident Mustafa Jiwan applied for an express passport for his daughter on Monday at a Brampton office and was informed it would be available for pick up on Wednesday afternoon. But Jiwan was told the passport was not ready and to call every three hours for an update. They told him that Ontario’s passport processing first hit a snag on Monday and by Tuesday the systems were out across Canada.

“If the passport doesn’t come in then she won’t be able to travel and I’ll lose the money for the flight,” he told CTVNews.ca.

Before releasing an official statement, Passport Canada on Facebook confirmed in a comment to one user that a phone call about the outage was “not a scam.”

“I was just called by Passport Canada and notified that my urgent pick-up request will be delayed because all Passport Canada computers are down and no passports can be printed today. However, I cannot seem to find any service disruptions anywhere,” wrote Facebook user Ray Huang on Wednesday.

The agency commented on his post to say that it was an official call and that “Passport Program is working on the issue.”

For Jiwan, the outage is causing anxiety for a planned trip in March for which they’ll need to submit visa applications.