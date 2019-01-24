Passengers report feeling unwell on board plane at Quebec City airport
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 1:11PM EST
Five passengers were transported to hospital after a dozen travellers on board a plane at a Quebec City airport reported feeling unwell.
At 10:45 a.m. Thursday, firefighters evacuated the Air Transat plane on the tarmac at Jean Lesage International Airport after passengers complained of feeling ill during the aircraft’s de-icing, according to a spokesperson for the airport.
Debbie Cabana, a spokesperson for the airline, told CTV News Channel that some passengers were vomiting and others had irritated eyes.
Ambulances were called and all 185 passengers on board Air Transat flight 782 to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. were seen by paramedics, Cabana said. Five of the passengers were transported to hospital, according to the airline.
Cabana said a new flight would be departing Quebec at 5 p.m.
The airport spokesperson said there could have been a ventilation problem in the plane.
More to come…
