Passengers lodge in CAF barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
The crew diverted the flight Sunday afternoon to Newfoundland and Labrador, WJBK-TV first reported.
Passenger Tony Santoro of Troy in suburban Detroit told the television station that passengers were lodged in barracks during the 24-hour delay. "It honestly felt like a hotel," he said. "It wasn't too bad. We had soap, water, everything."
Delta flight 135 was diverted to Goose Bay airport "out of an abundance of caution," the airlines told The Associated Press in a statement Tuesday. "Crew duty times were impacted due to weather and runway conditions at the Goose Bay airport causing the airport to suspend operations. Delta sent additional aircraft to Goose Bay to bring customers to their final destination Monday."
Delta worked with officials in Goose Bay to arrange for food, water and accommodations Sunday into Monday, the airlines said, adding that passengers will be compensated for the inconvenience.
"We were extremely scared," passenger Holly Dubbs told WXYZ-TV. "We were wondering why we weren't getting informed until the very last minute. We had no idea this was an emergency landing. We were landing at an airport that wasn't an international airport. It was very small. There was nothing around us."
Santoro was returning home after studying abroad for several months.
"We can't believe it's real," his father, Gerry Santoro, told WJBK-TV. "He's actually home after four days of travel. They left Friday night from campus on a bus and every single delay it got more fantastical. Then when we heard they were doing an emergency landing we just said this is the icing on the cake."
Trudeau seeks 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza alongside Australia, New Zealand PMs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel and Hamas must work toward 'a sustainable ceasefire,' starting with another pause in hostilities. He also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, hours ahead of a United Nations vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.
AGING IN CANADA With Canada's senior population set to reach 'historical levels,' what will this mean for younger generations?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
NDP seeking 'tough measures' against Speaker Fergus, stop short of calling for resignation
Embattled House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus may be able to weather the current political firestorm over his personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as the NDP revealed Tuesday they are pushing for sanctions, rather than his ouster.
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantal Desjardins.
After record year, unreliable weather pushes Canada's maple syrup production to five-year low
New figures from Statistics Canada show maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe storms and changing temperatures.
Revealing allegations on Nijjar death meant to 'put a chill' on India, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he chose to reveal a possible link between the Indian government and the killing of a Canadian to 'put a chill' on India amid concerns in the Sikh community over safety.
Price of baby formula spiked more than 20 per cent in one year amid shortages
When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) closed the Abbott Nutrition formula plant in Michigan last year, it triggered a North American-wide baby formula shortage and impacted families across Canada, retail expert Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning Tuesday.
CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor
Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Soleiman Faqiri's jailhouse death ruled a homicide
Jurors in a coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail have recommended the province create a designated 'inspectorate' for corrections, as they ruled Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide.
Ontario is the only province offering the new RSV vaccine to eligible groups for free. Here's what to know
Ontario is currently the only province offering the new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine to eligible residents free of charge.
Brampton jewelry store targeted in second smash-and-grab style robbery
Just as the owners of a Brampton jewelry store were picking up the pieces from a brazen smash-and-grab style robbery last month, the store has been targeted again, according to police.
27 Ottawa drivers charged with impaired driving offences over the weekend
The Ottawa Police service has charged 27 drivers in the city of Ottawa with impaired driving offences between Thursday evening and Monday morning.
Police looking for suspects in Cumberland Street swarming assault and robbery
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for three suspects involved in an alleged 'swarming' robbery and assault against a food delivery driver on the evening of Oct. 30.
Two people with severe injuries after vehicle strikes wheelchair in Tamworth, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision between a driver and a man in a wheelchair with a person riding on the back in Tamworth, Ont. on Monday evening.
Roads still closed in Barrie's south end due to heavy police presence
A large police presence has shut down many key thoroughfares in Barrie.
Orangeville house fire destroys building
Orangeville fire crews were called to a structure fire at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Messy snow squalls expected in Simcoe and Muskoka regions
Environment Canada said snow squalls are expected to develop, and visibility will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow tonight into Wednesday morning.
Two people taken to hospital after crash near New Dundee
The crash is the second at the same location in just over a week.
Kitchener, Ont. woman faces 'forced financing' fiasco while car shopping
A Kitchener, Ont. woman discovered that some dealerships didn’t want her cash while shopping for a new car.
Kitchener incident that left one woman dead and another hurt under investigation
A 71-year-old woman was found dead in a Kitchener apartment Monday morning. Another woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Kidnapping and weapons investigation in London: LPS
Around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, a man called 9-1-1 to report a friend was being kidnapped at gunpoint from a home in the area of Richmond Street and Mill Street.
First-degree murder charge laid in death of infant
As previously reported, OPP were called to a home on Dec. 7 on South Line B and where officers found a 10-month-old infant unresponsive.
'Highlight of my life': Teen with Down’s syndrome scores first basket
Angela Nicholson could hardly believe it as she watched her 15-year-old son, born with translocation Down’s syndrome, score his first ever basketball basket.
Windsor City council shifts regular meeting time to 10 a.m. during heated debate
Windsor City Council will have a new time slot for its regular meetings in 2024. The debate was prompted by a city report by the clerk, Steve Vlachodimos, regarding the annual meeting calendar.
Windsor Fire launches 12 days of fire safety tips
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has launched a new initiative to help keep people safe over the holidays.
'Plow Patrol, Taylor Drift, and Snowtorius B.I.G' and others added to snowplow fleet
Skip the Ditches, The Big LePlowski, and Austin Plowers are a few of the snowplows that will be helping to keep Chatham-Kent streets clear this winter.
Jury finds teen guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Jannai Dopwell-Bailey
A teenager accused of killing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey as he left his Montreal school in 2021 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
Tom Brady plays for the Montreal Expos? Company explores 'what if' in new ad
What would the world be like if NFL superstar Tom Brady had instead played baseball with the Montreal Expos?
Thousands of Maritimers without power day after windy, rainy storm
Thousands of electricity customers across all three Maritime provinces remain without power Tuesday after a strong weather system moved through the region.
Officer injured after being hit, dragged by car during traffic stop: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says an officer was injured after they were hit with a car during a traffic stop in Campbellton.
Elderly Cape Breton man living with dementia missing
Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for an 87-year-old man who went missing Monday.
Police make arrest in St. James homicide; continue search for second suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in a St. James homicide that took place last month, but continue to search for a second suspect.
Former Manitoba missionary couple convicted of child sex crimes in Dominican Republic
A missionary couple, previously living in Manitoba, have been convicted of sexual crimes against children in the Dominican Republic.
Mounties catch four people trying to illegally cross Canada-U.S. border
Manitoba RCMP say officers caught four people trying to illegally cross the Canada-U.S. border over the weekend.
Half of Albertans plan to spend less on holiday shopping this year due to inflation, rising cost of living
Albertans are feeling the crunch of the current economic climate more than any other province in Canada, with half of residents planning to spend less on holiday shopping this year, according to a new survey from TD.
3 people arrested after car hits house in northeast Calgary
Calgary police say three people were arrested after a stolen vehicle slammed into the side of a northeast home.
City council update outlines impact of mental health funding
City council is set to receive several briefings on Tuesday, one of them detailing what millions of dollars in mental health funding went towards and its impact on the city.
6 hospitalized after ETS bus, dump truck crash in northwest Edmonton: police
Emergency crews were called to northwest Edmonton on Tuesday morning after an Edmonton Transit Service bus and a dump truck collided.
Man wanted for second-degree murder could be in Edmonton: RCMP
A man charged with the second-degree murder of a northern Alberta resident could be in the capital city, police say.
Edmonton-based bus company facing 223 charges, $108K in fines
More than 200 charges have been laid against Edmonton-based bus charter Alberta North Transportation Ltd.
New Westminster kidnapping suspect arrested in Kitimat
A third suspect who was wanted in connection with an armed kidnapping in Metro Vancouver earlier this year has been arrested.
Nanaimo RCMP investigating indecent exposure at VIU
Mounties in Nanaimo are appealing to the public to help identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Vancouver Island University.
NDP seeking 'tough measures' against Speaker Fergus, stop short of calling for resignation
Embattled House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus may be able to weather the current political firestorm over his personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as the NDP revealed Tuesday they are pushing for sanctions, rather than his ouster.
Trudeau seeks 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza alongside Australia, New Zealand PMs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel and Hamas must work toward 'a sustainable ceasefire,' starting with another pause in hostilities. He also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, hours ahead of a United Nations vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.
'We are living in a housing crisis': Canada consulting on reviving 'wartime housing' design catalogue
In its latest efforts to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is launching consultations to revive a revised version of a wartime housing effort: a standardized pre-approved design catalogue, with the aim of helping speed up construction.
Doctor and self-exiled activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China dies at 95
Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States.
Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity
A pregnant woman in Kentucky who filed a lawsuit demanding the right to an abortion has learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity, her attorneys said Tuesday.
Quebec health reform bill passes after government invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
Ashes of Waterloo, Ont. entrepreneur to be launched into space aboard historic mission
The ashes of a Waterloo, Ont. man will join the DNA of some famous historical figures on a first-of-its-kind mission into space.
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
Video game expo E3 gets permanently cancelled, organizers say
One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves.
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
After record year, unreliable weather pushes Canada's maple syrup production to five-year low
New figures from Statistics Canada show maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe storms and changing temperatures.
Tourism recovery not expected until next year, Destination Canada report finds
A full recovery in the tourism industry is unlikely until next year, Destination Canada predicts, even as the rebound comes quicker than expected ahead of a bigger bounceback forecasted for 2025.
Canadians Googled a lot of things in 2023. Here are some of the top queries
From the Women's World Cup and Jeremy Renner to the Titan submersible, deadly earthquakes and the war in Gaza, Canadians searched far and wide on Google this year. These are the top queries in Canada for 2023.
Forget the surprise if you're thinking of giving a pet as a holiday present
Giving a pet as a blind gift isn't recommended, but offering one without the surprise element and with a little planning can enrich the lives of animals and humans alike. That's especially important now, when shelters and rescue groups are experiencing crisis-level numbers of animals due to the economy and higher costs for supplies.
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Ohtani's Dodgers contract has US$680 million deferred, lowering tax value to $46 million annually
Shohei Ohtani will receive just US$20 million of his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 10 years, with $680 million payable from 2034-43 in an unusual structure that gives the team greater payroll flexibility in coming seasons.
Death of Adam Johnson from skate blade prompts new look at neck guard mandates in youth hockey
A day after professional hockey player Adam Johnson suffered a fatal cut to his throat during a game in England, Dan Sacco went out and ordered his 10-year-old twins new neck guards.
Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in Saudi Arabia after all. Inter Miami confirmed Monday that it will take part in the Riyadh Season Cup -- something that was announced by Saudi officials on Nov. 21. Inter Miami said the reports at that time were inaccurate.
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.