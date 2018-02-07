

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 19-year-old Toronto-area woman who was killed in a suspected street racing crash had called her family from the back seat of the vehicle just minutes before her death.

Rabab Arshad, of Milton, died Monday night in a collision police say resulted from suspected street racing, on Eglinton Avenue at Mavis Road. Arshad was in the back seat of a westbound Mitsubishi Fuzion when it crossed the median and slammed into a hydro pole. Police say she was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a Ford Escape with four occupants was also involved in the alleged street racing incident. They say the collision occurred after the two vehicles left a Mississauga restaurant around 11 p.m.

“At this time we have information to indicate that the vehicles were involved in a racing type of incident,” Const. Iryna Yashnyk, of Peel Regional Police, told CTV Toronto.

Arshad’s parents, who own a driving school in Mississauga, say they’re too devastated to talk about the crash.

Arshad’s uncle says she’d spoken to her parents by phone just a few minutes prior to the crash. He said she’d had an exam and was too tired to drive, and had asked a friend to take the wheel instead.

Arshad was studying human resources at York University.

York University president Rhonda L. Lenton tweeted her condolences to the family on Tuesday. “I wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family members and friends of the victim,” she said.

Hashim Khan, 22, and Muhammad Khan, 20, are each facing eight charges in connection with the incident, including dangerous driving causing death by street racing and criminal negligence causing death by street racing. They appeared in a Brampton court on Tuesday.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

With files from CTV Toronto