A passenger bus has gone off the road on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and a representative of the Ornge air ambulance said at least one person had been transported to hospital.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service said on Twitter just before 4 p.m. Monday that it was responding to the “major incident involving a bus.”

Local resident Steve Rainey told CTV News Channel that he saw a bus in a ditch and “resting in some trees.”

“I’m not sure exactly what happened,” he said.

“The bus is upright and it seems to have possibly rubbed along the rock cut.”

Ontario Provincial Police said on Twitter that all westbound lanes of the 401 are closed between Edward Street and Maitland Road.

Prescott is located about 100 kilometres south of Ottawa.

