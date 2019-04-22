

CTVNews.ca Staff





Parts of a town in central Saskatchewan have been evacuated following an ‘out-of-control’ grass fire.

The local RCMP is advising residents of Biggar, Sask., about 93 kilometres west of Saskatoon, to avoid an area southwest of the town as crews battle the fire.

Police say anyone attempting to evacuate the area should follow instructions from local emergency personnel. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Biggar is not the only area in Saskatchewan to be hit with brush fires as dry conditions and strong winds sweep the province.

Just after 2 p.m., firefighters from several communities were called to a blaze about 31 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, where a fire began along the banks of the South Saskatchewan River.

Later in the day, another fire began directly north of Saskatoon, where crews dealt with a blaze outside Warman, Sask.

This all comes two days after a brush fire 16 kilometres west of Saskatoon claimed at least three homes.

With files from CTV Saskatoon’s Saron Fanel