

CTVNews.ca Staff





As Canadians in Eastern Canada wipe their sweaty brows and patiently wait for the heat to subside, some in British Columbia are dealing with a different type of weather event – snow.

Yes, snow.

On the day after Canada Day, highway cameras captured photographs of light snow falling on the Okanagan Connector, or Highway 97C, located west of Kelowna.

The photos show a light dusting of snow on the grassy medians and on the pavement itself in the early hours of Monday morning. An alert message on the B.C. Highway Cams website cautions motorists to be aware of unpredictable conditions through high mountain passes.

The Okanagan Connector has an elevation of 1,717 metres in some sections, according to the website.

Environment Canada tweeted to alert travellers of fog and slush on the Okanagan Connector near Pennask Summit.

The highway wasn’t the only region experiencing summer snow. The Big White Ski Resort, located east of Kelowna, also received some light snow as evidenced by a photo shared online Monday, of its white-covered slopes.

“Hello snow! July 2 and the top of the Bullet has a nice fresh dusting. Biking and hiking will remain closed for the morning, so feel free to stay cosy and warm in bed,” the resort tweeted.

Heads up travellers. Fog and slush on the Okanagan Connector near Pennask Summit this morning. On July 2nd! #BCStorm #BCHwy97C #Connector pic.twitter.com/8KH7VFcbkK — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) July 2, 2018