Partial system outage impacts airports in Canada

Airports are currently facing a partial system outage, Canada Border Services Agency said Tuesday.

The extent of the outage is unclear, however the agency is working with partners to fix the issue, officials wrote in a statement on X.

Toronto's Pearson Airport officials say inspection kiosks at Terminals 1 and 3 have been impacted. Passengers may experience longer-than-normal wait times at customs, the airport posted on X.

Ottawa International Airport doesn't appear to have been affected by the outage.

"CBSA agents are processing passengers, and everything appears to be going well so far with no delays," the airport told CTV News Ottawa in an emailed statement.

Montréal-Trudeau International Airport said it has not been severely impacted; however, delays may be expected.

"Technicians are currently assessing, and a contingency plan has been deployed, enabling passengers to be processed, but obviously with a longer-than-usual delay," a spokesperson told CTV News Montreal.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…