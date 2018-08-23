

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario forest fire that began more than a month ago and forced cottage-goers to abandon their summer homes is finally under control.

The Parry Sound 33 fire is still active, but it was officially classified as “under control” on Thursday morning.

The blaze hasn’t shrunk and still covers about 113 square kilometres – the same size as 10 days ago. But officials believe they’ve made progress in battling the flames.

Campfires will be permitted in the French River as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, the municipality said in a statement on Facebook. The move comes as a restricted fire zone designation implemented by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is lifted.

However, the region is not issuing fire permits for larger controlled fires, such as grass burns.

The fire officially began on July 18. It was considered contained for several days before the new designation.

Ontario saw more than 1,000 forest fires this summer by mid-August. That’s an increase of at least 87 per cent and more than double the number in 2017.

The Parry Sound 33 fire was one of the most troublesome fires in the province due to its close proximity to several populated communities. The blaze also grew close to a highway and rail line.

