

Christy Somos, with a report by CTV News Calgary's Kathy Le





A Calgary family who did not get the chance to testify at the parole hearing of the woman convicted in the death of their toddler started a petition to overhaul the current system, and now their cause has been taken up in Ottawa.

Ceira McGrath was 18-months-old in 2015, when she was placed in a car seat and left in a closet at an unlicensed daycare for five hours. The car seat strap became tangled around the toddler and she died of asphyxiation.

The operator of the daycare, Elmarie Simons, was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison after being charged with criminal negligence causing death.

After serving seven months, Simons was granted day parole in a hearing Ceira’s parents say they were never asked to attend.

The McGraths were not notified of the parole hearing because, under Canadian law, that information is only granted on request.

Ceira’s father Ryan McGrath regrets missing the opportunity to speak at the hearing.

“We feel strongly that we would be doing society a great service by helping keep this particular individual in prison and away from children for as long as possible,” he told CTV News Calgary.

McGrath’s online petition for parole hearing changes garnered more than 12,000 signatures – and inspired the official petition currently circulating in the House of Commons.

The Conservative MP for Calgary Midnapore, Stephanie Kusie told CTV News Calgary that, in the aftermath of a tragedy, the last thing victims and their families are thinking about is “submitting a request for information.”

“It should be that they are immediately provided that information and they have an opportunity to be part of the [parole] process,” Kusie said.

Kusie’s official petition calls upon Parliament to “adopt a change to the parole system whereby a victim will be automatically registered into a notification system” and those who do not wish to receive those notifications can opt-out.

The petition currently has 265 signatures and will close on August 13, 2019.