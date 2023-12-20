Parks Canada to offer free admission for military members, veterans starting in January

Parks Canada announced Monday that it will offer free daily admission to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and veterans to all its park locations starting January 1.

The park agency said free admission will be available to all active CAF members and their immediate families after a CF One Platinum or Veteran’s Service Card is presented.

“The Government of Canada acknowledges and respects the extraordinary contributions and sacrifices made by Veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces members and their families,” Parks Canada said in the online statement.

Parks Canada said regular fees still apply for other experiences and services such as frontcountry and backcountry camping, Canadian Rockies Hot Springs, reservation fees, and more.

They added that the list of exclusions is incomplete, and CAF members and veterans should verify with the location they will be visiting for more information.

Last month, Parks Canada announced camping reservations were to open for the 2024 season in January—two months earlier than last season.