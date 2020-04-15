OTTAWA -- Parks Canada says there will be no camping or group activities at all national parks across the country until at least June.

As part of the ongoing push to keep people at home to limit the spread of COVID-19, all events at national parks, national historic sites, heritage canals and national marine conservation areas are suspended until May 31, "at least."

Parks Canada will not be taking new reservations until June 1 and all existing reservations up until then are being cancelled and refunded in full.

"Parks Canada is taking these additional measures to help keep people safe. Like all Canadians, I love our national parks and historic sites, but at this time we must all continue to do our part to flatten the curve, look out for one another, and make choices that will help reduce the pressure on our health care system," said Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson in a statement.

Already, visitor services and facilities as well as vehicle access has been shut down and that will remain the case "until further notice," Parks Canada announced on Wednesday.