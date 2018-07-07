

CTVNews.ca Staff





A park honouring former CTV chief anchor and special correspondent Lloyd Robertson was opened on Saturday in Markham, Ont.

“This is a great piece of legacy because it’s so different,” Robertson said. “It’s tangible. You can reach out and touch it, you can come and sit here, your kids can play in the park. It’s fabulous.”

The park is located at 319 Country Glen Road in Markham, a city just north of Toronto.

Mayor Frank Scarpitti called it “a place to reflect.”

"Spending time here is a chance to gain some perspective and build on our strong sense of community," Scarpitti said. "Let's honour the boy from Stratford who grew up to be the most trusted voice in Canada."

Robertson began his broadcasting career in 1952 at a radio station in his hometown of Stratford, Ont., before working in Guelph, Windsor, Winnipeg and Ottawa.

He joined CTV in 1976 and was promoted to chief anchor in 1983, a position that he held until 2011.

The legendary broadcaster has received countless honours, including the Order of Canada, three Gemini Awards and the Canadian Journalism Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

His reporting career – at more than 65 years and counting – included coverage of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, two Quebec independence referendums, nine Olympic Games and more than a dozen federal elections.