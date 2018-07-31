

The parents of a Montreal boy who police believe likely drowned in a river last winter have denied that theory and instead released an open letter Tuesday offering forgiveness to their child’s possible kidnapper.

Ariel Kouakou, 10, disappeared March 12 after walking to a friend’s house. He was last seen on security video entering the park, but never seen leaving.

Police dive teams searched the nearby Riviere-des-Prairies, and hundreds of volunteers spent weeks scouring the area by land. No trace of the boy ever turned up.

Ariel’s father Kouadio Frederic Kouakou says he and his wife believe their son is being held by a kidnapper who may “feel like they’re alone.” The purpose of the letter is to offer that person a way out.

“For us, telling that person that we forgive will help that person to start a new life. Why not?” Kouakou said. “We want to forgive and then give them the strength to release Ariel.”

Montreal police investigators have said the boy likely slipped into the icy river and drowned. But Ariel’s parents are holding onto the hope that, since his body hasn’t been found nearly five months after he disappeared, he’s still alive somewhere.

"In March, we were in winter and now we are in summer. The river is hot now, no more ice," Kouakou said.

Police have received 400 tips about the missing child and continue to follow up. However, their leading theory remains the same, said police spokesman Ian Lafreniere.

“We've been looking into all those tips. But for the moment we still strongly believe in the same possibility, which is a sad accident ,” Lafreniere said.

The open letter offers a heartfelt plea to the potential kidnapper. The family writes that they have no room in their hearts for hate and will forgive whoever took Ariel.

“Love is the most important thing we have to share,” Kouakou said. “If that person needs love, we are ready to give that person love. We want to share everything, even our lives, to tell them that. We can be there for them, we can share our life with them, we can give them love.”

The boy’s unexplained disappearance continues to weigh heavy on his mother, who lays out his clothes for church every Sunday.

“She would take pieces of clothes of Ariel’s, speak to him, to say that today is Sunday, we are going to church,” Kouakou said.

Ariel’s parents have called on the province to create a special police task force responsible for investigating potential child abductions. They plan to create a paper petition for the proposal sometime soon.

Asked what he would say to his missing son, Kouakou opted for a message of hope.

“Ariel, you are our champion. A champion’s life is hard, but I know you will come home,” he said.

With a report from CTV Montreal