

The Canadian Press





MELFORT, Sask. -- The parents of a Humboldt Broncos player who was misidentified after a fatal bus crash say they learned he hadn't been killed while they were attending a vigil honouring him and others who died.

Paul and Tanya LaBelle of Saskatoon say they received a call about the unbelievable news.

They discreetly told other family members at the vigil before travelling to the Saskatoon hospital where their son Xavier had been mixed up with another player, Parker Tobin.

Paul LaBelle told court at a sentencing hearing for the truck driver who cause the crash that they were devastated for the Tobin family and grieved with them.

The last of 75 victim impact statements are being submitted today in a makeshift court in Melfort, Sask.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who is 30 and from Calgary, has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving for causing the crash last April that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

Court has heard that Sidhu blew through a stop sign at a rural intersection and the bus driver had no chance of avoiding a collision.