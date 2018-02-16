

CTVNews.ca





The parents of a man who was killed by a train after his wheelchair became stuck at a railroad crossing say new safety recommendations are common sense but that the crossing where their son died is still not fixed.

“We went there this morning, and we still see big holes, and it’s not supposed to be that way. So, hopefully it’s going to be fixed,” said Diane Harel, whose son Steven Harel died at the age of 29 on July 27, 2016, when he was hit by a 190-car CN freight train in downtown Moncton, N.B.

Diane Harel told CTV News Atlantic Thursday that she and her husband Yvon are most concerned about Steven’s friends.

“They have to go by that train track every single day and I want them to be safe.”

The Transportation Safety Board released a report into the incident Thursday, recommending better lighting, audio and visual cues and changing the angle at which a sidewalk meets a train track to improve designated crossings for people using wheelchairs and other mobility devices. The crossing Harel was using at the time of his death had been designated by the city as an accessible crossing.

The TSB found that a void in the asphalt and a lack of visual navigation clues contributed to the accident. Investigators said reflective lines to mark the sidewalk’s edge had not been repainted after new asphalt was laid. Simulations using a similar motorized wheelchair to that used by Harel found it got stuck in a hole near the tracks and then was unable to reverse in the gravel.

According to the report, there have been seven incidents of wheelchairs getting stuck at rail crossings reported to the TSB since 1990. Five have been fatal.

The federal transport minister has 90 days to respond to the report.

Harel's parents are suing CN Rail, the City of Moncton, a wheelchair manufacturer and a medical equipment supplier for unspecified damages related to his death.

-With a report from CTV Atlantic's Cami Kepke