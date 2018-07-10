Parents of Humboldt Broncos player killed in crash sue truck driver, bus maker
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 11:49AM EDT
REGINA -- The family of one of the junior hockey players killed in a crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus has filed a lawsuit.
The suit alleges negligence by Jaskirat Sidhu, the driver of a semi-truck involved in a collision with the bus on April 6 near Tisdale, Sask.
It also lists as defendants the Calgary-based trucking company that employed Sidhu, as well as the bus manufacturer.
The lawsuit alleges that Sidhu received two weeks of driver training and, on his first time driving the route, failed to stop at a stop sign before hitting the bus.
Russell and Raelene Herold of Montmartre, Sask., filed the statement of claim on behalf of their 16-year-old son, Adam Herold.
Allegations contained in the lawsuit have not been proven and no statements of defence have yet been filed in court.
Sixteen people, including 10 players, died as a result of the crash and 13 players were injured.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Search underway off B.C. coast for male passenger missing from cruise ship
- Toronto cop convicted in death of teen seeks to appeal case to Supreme Court
- Tropical storm Chris to track south of Nova Scotia, make Newfoundland landfall
- Parents of Humboldt Broncos player killed in crash sue truck driver, bus maker
- Ontario PC government cancels $100-million school repair fund