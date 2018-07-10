

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- The family of one of the junior hockey players killed in a crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus has filed a lawsuit.

The suit alleges negligence by Jaskirat Sidhu, the driver of a semi-truck involved in a collision with the bus on April 6 near Tisdale, Sask.

It also lists as defendants the Calgary-based trucking company that employed Sidhu, as well as the bus manufacturer.

The lawsuit alleges that Sidhu received two weeks of driver training and, on his first time driving the route, failed to stop at a stop sign before hitting the bus.

Russell and Raelene Herold of Montmartre, Sask., filed the statement of claim on behalf of their 16-year-old son, Adam Herold.

Allegations contained in the lawsuit have not been proven and no statements of defence have yet been filed in court.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, died as a result of the crash and 13 players were injured.