

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Toronto's Janice Golding





The parents of a two-year-old girl who was hurt when debris from the ceiling of her daycare fell on her say they're upset with how the facility downplayed her injuries.

David and Monika Hesch say that their daughter Isla was injured Monday afternoon when the ceiling of the Ola Daycare facility in Toronto collapsed, sending ceiling fragments raining down onto Isla and the other children.

Though she's on the mend now, the Heschs say that their daughter's injuries were far more severe than the daycare had initially made them sound.

"She was attached to a gurney, bloody and face swollen," David Hesch told CTV Toronto. "She was very, very scared; very confused."

The Heschs say the daycare told them that Isla had only suffered small scratches.

While on their way to pick up their daughter , they received another call redirecting them to the hospital.

"It was pretty heart-wrenching to go from thinking that maybe it was a minor scrape, like maybe a fall of some sort, to actually needing immediate medical assistance," Hesch said.

Initial reports of the incident on Monday said that two girls and one boy sustained minor injuries, and were treated at the scene. A total of 21 children and nine staff were in the facility at the time.

Isla was the only child that required a trip to the hospital.

The daycare was evacuated and the children were led to a bus staffed by paramedics to await their parents.

The Heschs says that they're upset with how the daycare tried to downplay the extent of Isla's injuries, but what really upsets them most is the lack of an apology.

They say that they have received two emails since the incident, but the daycare has not called to check on Isla.

CTV Toronto reached out to the daycare for comment over the phone, via email, and in person but received no response.

As for Isla, her parents say that they've already lined up a new daycare for her once she's feeling better.