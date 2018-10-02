

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





As a thick layer of snowfall blanketed much of southwestern Alberta, not everyone was frustrated with the early bout of snowfall.

Calgary and other parts of Alberta are being hit with up to 25 centimetres of snow as an ongoing storm smacks the region, but the pandas at the Calgary Zoo appeared to be enjoying themselves.

The zoo posted three pictures of the animals frolicking in the snow with the caption: “Early winter is perfect for panda playtime.”

Dogs also appear to be enjoying the weather. Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi encouraged Calgarians on Twitter to post pictures of their dogs playing in the snow with the hashtag #YYCsnowpups. The hashtag features several dogs enjoying the snow while out on a walk.

The Calgary Flames seem to be looking on the bright side as well, tweeting “At least it’s hockey weather” with a picture of trees outside the Scotiabank Saddledome covered in snow.

While some enjoyed a welcome snow day, the early blizzard caused headaches for commuters in Calgary. Local police reported 95 accidents overnight, including seven involving injuries.

On social media, some users took the time to voice their frustrations with the early snowfall using the hashtag #ABstorm.

“Looks like a good day to work from home,” Carly Schmidt wrote on Twitter, with a picture of her street covered in snow.

“I just can't wrap my head around the fact that Calgary is COVERED in snow,” another user wrote.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Calgary and the rest of southwestern Alberta with up to 25 centimetres expected. The federal weather agency added that up to 45 centimetres can be seen in some mountain regions.

The snow storm is expected to taper off by this evening in Jasper as it heads south. It is expected to clear out of the region by Wednesday.

In the meantime, Nenshi said city officials have opened the emergency operations centre to help residents with the heavy snowfall.

YYC Transportation says crews are focusing on the major roadways, but progress has been slow due to the heavy snow.

At the Calgary International Airport, some delays are expected throughout the day. Travellers are urged to check ahead for possible flight delays.

Despite the treacherous driving conditions, schools and school buses in the area remained operational Tuesday.

Early winter is perfect for panda playtime! Our cubs, Jia Panpan & Jia Yueyue's had a fun romp through the snow drifts this morning. Come visit them in the outdoor habitat of Panda Passage! ��❄️ pic.twitter.com/b7qfl3H5am — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) October 2, 2018

Here’s a look going up #BowTrail this morning. A few cars already stuck on the hill including a city bus. The roads are quite slick this morning, use caution, and take your time. We have full updates on the morning commute live on @CTVMorningYYC #yyc #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/Rt5mZJY08G — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) October 2, 2018

Well. This has been my morning so far... #lifeofacameraguy pic.twitter.com/SZwalgSqkn — Nick Blakeney (@CameraGuyNick) October 2, 2018

First snow of the season feels a season too early Calgary! #GoMedia2018 pic.twitter.com/pgwgrUQN18 — Nives J. Scott (@NivesScott) October 2, 2018

At least it’s hockey weather ... pic.twitter.com/DYaYqPZMS1 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 2, 2018

Looks like a good day to work from home �� #yyc #abstorm pic.twitter.com/5hsCj0954V — Carly Schmidt (@Carly_Birdy) October 2, 2018