

CTVNews.ca Staff





The pandas that captured the hearts of Torontonians and tourists alike are moving on to make new friends and memories in Calgary.

The Toronto Zoo’s four pandas are spending their last weekend in Ontario before heading to the Calgary Zoo for the next five years.

“We are pretty excited,” Trish Exton-Parder, spokesperson for the Calgary Zoo, told CTV News Channel. “We’ve certainly been in touch with Toronto over the past five years and know the experience they had with the four pandas (has been) incredible.”

Two pandas, Da Mao and Er Shun, arrived from China in Toronto in March 2013 and brought two babies, Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue, into the world in 2015.

The pandas are part of the Global Giant Panda Conservation Breeding Program and were loaned to Canada for 10 years, with both the Toronto and Calgary zoo being able to host the animals for a period of time. This will be first time the Calgary Zoo has had pandas since the 1988 Winter Olympics, Exton-Parder says.

In preparation for the pandas to arrive, the Calgary Zoo spent $100 million in upgrades across their facility, which includes transforming the former elephant habitat into the new home for the bears.

“It’s just beautiful,” said Exton-Parder. “We’re calling it panda passage. It’s got some beautiful touches of Chinese architecture. When you go in, it’s very lush, there’s waterfalls and a lot of greenery.”

The zoo expects to greet 1.5 million visitors in the first full year they have the pandas.

The panda exhibit opens to the public on May 7, giving the bears plenty of time to get used to their new surroundings before meeting with visitors.

“When these guys get here, we’re giving them a good length of time to settle in,” Exton-Parder said. “There (are) a lot of things the animal care people will do just to make sure the stress levels are definitely kept to a minimum.”

Exton-Parder said they’ve been in constant contact with the caretakers the Toronto Zoo as well as panda experts in China to learn about how to properly care for the four animals. The caretakers have also been to Toronto to spend some time with the bears and develop a rapport.

“It’s a lot of work and we pull all of our experts together, including our incredible animal care team here,” Exton-Parder said. “They know pandas inside out and backwards.”