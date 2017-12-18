

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Manitoba girl is the latest victim of Canada’s backlogged court systems. The man and woman convicted of sexually assaulting her are now free after a judge ruled that a nearly four-year delay in the legal proceedings was unreasonable.

“At just over 45 months, this straightforward case took longer than it reasonably should have,” Justice Sandra Zinchuk ruled. “Although the accused in this case did not push for earlier dates, or drive the case forward, neither accused was responsible for delay.”

The man and woman convicted in a Portage la Prairie courtroom cannot be named in order to protect the victim’s identity.

Last year, a Supreme Court of Canada ruling aimed at easing the backlog set out a new 30-month time frame for superior courts and an 18-month timeframe for provincial courts, in what has become known as the Jordan decision.

Hundreds of motions have been filed across Canada, and dozens of cases have been stayed, though they are often appealed. The Crown is reviewing this most recent case in Manitoba.

“I think it’s outrageous that you have a situation where certainly children deserve a higher threshold of protection,” said Signy Arnason, the associate executive director at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection. “In this particular instance, we have completely failed children.”

The head of the Manitoba’s Criminal Defence Lawyers Association said while decisions like this are often unpopular, it is important that justice be delivered in a timely manner. Scott Newman hopes such cases convince lawmakers to push for improved judicial efficiency.

“We are telling people to correct the system,” he said. “We are sending a message to those in power that says if you don’t fix this, there are going to be more people like this girl.”

Manitoba Justice said it is working to address backlogs by reducing the number of preliminary hearings and moving cases straight to trial. Those who work in the courts, however, argue the problem is a lack of judges, clerks, and lawyers.

With a report from CTV’s Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon