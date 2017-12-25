

CTVNews.ca Staff





A P.E.I. woman who spent more than two decades looking for her biological family is celebrating the Christmas traditions of her newfound birth family for the first time.

Janet Keall was abandoned at birth outside a hospital in Prince Rupert, B.C., but more than 21 years ago, she decided to search for her biological family. She met her two half siblings last year, who were also abandoned by the mother.

In May, Keall found her biological father, Emil. He had no idea she existed and now plays an active role in her life.

“It’s almost even hard to actually put into words how an event like this impacts a person, especially in a case like my story whereas the likelihood of finding my biological father was pretty much slim to none,” Keall told CTV Atlantic.

Keall was never able to meet her mother, who passed away three months before Keall discovered her identity.

She now hopes to maintain some of the customs of her biological family, including cooking up some of her grandmother’s recipes.

“Today is really celebrating finding him and finding my paternal side of the family, so we’ve taken on the traditions,” Keall said.

Keall now has two sets of Christmas traditions to celebrate, as she maintains a close relationship with her adoptive parents.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke