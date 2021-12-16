Prince Edward Island’s premier is calling on the federal government to urgently act to end the ban preventing the province from exporting its fresh potatoes to the U.S.

“We just don’t feel that sense of urgency,” Premier Dennis King told CTV’s Power Play on Thursday. King spoke to Evan Solomon from Washington, D.C., where he met with American lawmakers.

The Canadian government banned the export of fresh potatoes to the U.S. at the request of American officials after the presence of potato wart was found at two P.E.I. farms.

Potato wart does not pose a risk to human health but can impact a crop’s yield.

