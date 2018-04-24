

The Canadian Press





KENSINGTON, P.E.I. -- A police force in a tiny Prince Edward Island community is building an international audience for its social media page by using humour.

Const. Robb Hartlen of the Kensington Police Force says the humour is helping to get people to listen to serious messages on issues such as drinking and driving, winter safety, and drugs.

"Why not get away from just hammering down the message, and soften it up with a little bit of humour?," he said.

By Monday afternoon, more than a quarter of a million people had viewed a Facebook picture posted on April 20 -- or 4-20 Weed Day. It shows a simple trap consisting of a box propped-up by a stick, with snack foods and video games as the bait.

"It was our tongue-in-cheek look at the stereotypes of, if you smoke weed you get the munchies and want to sit down and play video games," Hartlen said.

He said if they have a funny message one day, then they can do something more serious the next day. Hartlen said they're not trying to be sensational, but instead trying to open a dialogue. He said sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

In 2016, the force had to apologize after a post said that drivers arrested for drinking and driving would be forced to listen to the band Nickelback. That post had more than 23 million views before it was removed.

"Some people say that was a bad post, but I still look at it as a very positive post because it gave us a wider audience to follow up with an anti-drinking and driving message, which is what that message was in the first place," he said.

Earlier this year, the force posted a video describing the dangers of eating laundry detergent pods.

Hartlen said the Facebook page has given them the platform to talk about important messages and reach people well beyond the town's borders.

The force did a Facebook Live post with a veterinarian inside an enclosed car on a hot day to talk about what was happening. They also did one on the dangers of the drug fentanyl which has gotten about two-million views.

Hartlen said while his initial efforts at humour raised some eyebrows with his bosses, they see the benefits of getting people to tune into the website on a regular basis.

"When you get the comical posts, people will keep following. Then you have the opportunity to do the serious posts," he said.