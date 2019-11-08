CHARLOTTETOWN -- The government of Prince Edward Island has reached a resolution with three whistleblowers whose private information was leaked by the province eight years ago.

Three women sued the government after their private information was leaked in brown envelopes following a news conference they held alleging fraud and bribery in a provincial immigration program.

Six years later, a report by the privacy commissioner concluded that the province had breached the women's privacy rights.

A government news release issued Thursday says litigation with Susan Holmes, Cora Plourd Nicholson and Svetlana Tenetko has now been resolved.

The government says the terms of the settlement are confidential.

Premier Dennis King says the women will be recognized as a driving force behind whistleblower legislation his government intends to proclaim this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.