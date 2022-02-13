In response to allegations that several members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been involved in the Ottawa protests, officials have confirmed that two outgoing members are facing a military investigation.

Maj.-Gen. Steve Boivin, commander of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command, said in a statement that they became aware of the first case involving one member on Feb. 1, and heard of two other alleged members involved on Feb. 10.

"If the allegations are accurate, this is wrong and it goes against CAF values and ethics,” Boivin said.

“The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) does not condone its members supporting and/or actively taking part in causes that jeopardize the apolitical imperative associated with their functions. I expect our members to act in ways that demonstrate Canadian Armed Forces values and ethics, and to uphold them both on and off duty.”

The statement revealed that on Feb. 1, senior leadership was made aware of a case involving a CAF member who was “already in the process of being released from the Canadian Armed Forces.”

On Feb. 10, further allegations emerged involving two other members supporting the protests in Ottawa. One of the individuals in this allegation is also an outgoing member, while the other is not a CANSOFCOM member.

“We have therefore notified that individual’s leadership so that it may proceed accordingly.”

- With files from The Canadian Press