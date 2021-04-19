WHITEHORSE -- Yukon Liberal Leader Sandy Silver says he is ready to form the territory's next government, regardless of the outcome of today's judicial recount.

Silver says he has met with the commissioner of Yukon, Angelique Bernard, to discuss the way forward and indicated he intends to form the next government and demonstrate he can gain the confidence of the legislature.

Silver is the incumbent premier and says he plans to meet with the leaders of the NDP and the Yukon Party to discuss ways they can work together.

The commissioner is appointed by the federal government and is the territory's head of state.

Last week's election saw the NDP's Annie Blake and Liberal cabinet minister Pauline Frost tied with 78 votes in the riding of Vuntut Gwitchen, which is the subject of today's recount.

The Liberal and Yukon parties each won eight seats in the 19-seat legislature, with the NDP winning two.

Ten seats are required for a majority.

If the recount ends in a tie, Elections Yukon has said a drawing of lots will take place immediately afterward to resolve the winner of the riding, which stretches to the Beaufort Sea and includes Old Crow, the only Yukon community north of the Arctic Circle.

Legislature clerk Dan Cable said last week that Silver would have the first shot at forming a minority government.

The result of the recount will have "some bearing" on his decisions, said Silver, but "it will not alter the fact that we are in a minority situation regardless of the result."

"Pending the outcome of discussions with other party leaders it is my intention to swear in a cabinet shortly and to test the confidence of the house with a speech from the throne and one or more budget bills."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021.