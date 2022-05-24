Outages persist across Ontario and Quebec, toll rises
Power outages caused by the powerful and deadly storm that swept across Ontario and Quebec on Saturday are stretching into another day, as hydro providers warned customers they could be waiting even longer for service to be fully restored.
Hydro Ottawa's chief executive said Monday that their distribution system had been "crushed," noting the 187 poles downed during the storm not only exceeds the number the city traditionally puts down in a year but also tops the number felled during the 1998 ice storm and 2018 tornado.
The lack of power prompted the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board to close all schools and child-care centres on Tuesday due to ongoing safety concerns posed by the storm, saying in a notice to parents that about half of their schools were without power.
By early Tuesday morning, Hydro Ottawa was reporting about 74,000 customers were still without power, while provincial provider Hydro One had more than 148,000 customers still affected by outages.
Hydro One says that the damage includes more than 1,400 broken poles, 300 broken crossarms and nearly 200 damaged transformers. In the Ottawa area, Hydro One crews are re-building three transmission towers that were damaged by the storm.
Across the provincial boundary, Hydro-Quebec was reporting about 133,000 customers were still without power Tuesday morning, down from a peak of more than 550,000 stretching from Gatineau to Quebec City.
The Ontario communities of Clarence-Rockland, east of Ottawa and Uxbridge, northeast of Toronto, remain under a state of emergency as a result of the damage, with some buildings reduced to rubble and streets blocked by uprooted trees, downed power lines and broken telephone poles.
The death toll has now climbed to at least 10, with Peterborough Police confirming Monday that a 61-year-old Lakefield man died during the storm after being struck by a falling tree.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2022.
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine's east
Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.
Davos climate focus: Can 'going green' mean oil and gas?
As government officials, corporate leaders and other elites at the World Economic Forum grapple with how to confront climate change and its devastating effects, a central question is emerging: to what extent can oil and gas companies be part of a transition to lower-carbon fuels?
EXCLUSIVE | Supreme Court Justice Mahmud Jamal on his journey to Canada's highest court
Justice Mahmud Jamal sat down with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina for an exclusive interview ahead of the one-year anniversary of his appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada. Jamal is the first person of colour to sit on the highest court in the country, bringing it closer to reflecting the diversity of Canada.
Trudeau faces chants, pounding drums as he walks through crowd at Kamloops memorial
The prime minister made comments following a memorial gathering in Kamloops to mark one year since the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced the remains of up to 215 children were detected at a former school site.
Beijing ramps up COVID quarantines, Shanghai residents decry uneven rules
Beijing stepped up quarantine efforts to end its month-old COVID outbreak as fresh signs of frustration emerged in Shanghai, where some bemoaned unfair curbs with the city of 25 million preparing to lift a prolonged lockdown in just over a week.
Conservative party ends its investigation into complaint about a racist email
The Conservative Party of Canada says its ended its investigation into a racist email sent to leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign team after the party member purportedly behind it resigned their membership.
Canadian study finds link between air pollution and severity of COVID-19 infection
An extensive study of thousands of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals found links between the severity of their infections and the levels of common air pollutants they experience.
Walk out at trade meeting when Russia spoke 'not one-off,' says trade minister
The United States and four other nations that walked out of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group meeting in Bangkok over the weekend underlined their support Monday for host nation Thailand, saying their protest was aimed solely at Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario at 890, ICU admissions total 157
Ontario health officials say that 890 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 as the number of ICU admissions linked to the virus sits at 157.
What you need to know about the clean up from Ontario's deadly storm
Crews continue to slowly restore power to areas of Ontario severely damaged by a deadly storm that tore through the province over the weekend.
19 charged, including 10 minors, after violent night at Toronto beach
Police say they've made 19 arrests and seven officers were injured after a violent night at Toronto's Woodbine Beach that saw two people shot, one person stabbed, two others robbed at gunpoint and running street battles involving fireworks through Sunday evening.
Here's what you need to know about Ottawa storm cleanup
Tens of thousands of people across the Ottawa region are still without power Tuesday morning as hydro crews continue repair work following Saturday's massive storm.
-
Emergency reception centres open Tuesday, but many city services closed
The city of Ottawa will have several emergency reception centres open again Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for residents affected by the storm.
-
Spoiled food: City of Ottawa setting up disposal bins
The city of Ottawa is setting up disposal bins at four locations across the city for residents to get rid of food spoiled because of the ongoing power outages.
BREAKING | Eastview Secondary School placed in hold and secure following threat
Barrie police have placed Eastview Secondary School in a hold and secure following a threat made to the school.
Power outages remain in parts of Aurora, Newmarket following storm
Parts of Aurora and Newmarket continue to deal with power outages due to the storm that swept through the area on Saturday.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Georgian Bay General Hospital declared over
The COVID-19 outbreak in the Georgian Bay General Hospital 2 East inpatient unit is officially over.
Brantford woman killed during Saturday's storm
The woman killed at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area during Saturday's storm has now been identified as Shelby Humble-Neale of Brantford.
-
BREAKING | Not guilty plea entered, jury selection begins in death of woman found in freezer
Chad Rue Waters, 48, has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder in the death of Ashley Pereira.
-
Missing plane leaving Delhi, Ont. discovered in Northern Ontario
OPP say the missing plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never arrived at its destination was discovered Saturday in Lake Superior Provincial Park, about two kilometres east of Old Woman Bay.
-
Northern Tornadoes Project investigating East London for possible Tornado
Cleanup is still underway from Saturday’s massive storm that hit Southwestern Ontario, and not everyone in the region has their power restored.
Windsor hopes to expand traffic camera system with more funding
The City of Windsor is looking to upgrade and expand the traffic camera system.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared for the medicine unit at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.
-
Army conducting fitness marches with unloaded weapons in Windsor
Windsor residents shouldn’t be alarmed to see Canadian Army personnel in certain areas on Tuesday.
Quebec opposition parties say they plan to vote against Bill 96
The Coalition Avenir Quebec government says it plans to move forward with Bill 96, a sweeping language reform and update of Bill 101, despite criticism by opposition parties.
-
Some Quebecers will likely wait weeks before severely damaged power lines are fixed
After this weekend's fierce storm, some Quebecers are being told to hunker down and get ready to live on generators, or without power, for several weeks.
-
Hydro-Quebec still working to restore power after intense weekend storm
Hydro-Quebec is still working to restore power to many homes following last weekend's storm that left hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.
Mask mandate drops in Nova Scotia public schools Tuesday
When students in Nova Scotia return to school on Tuesday after the Victoria Day long weekend, wearing masks will be optional.
-
Man wanted for incident that prompted lockdown of Halifax mall arrested
A man wanted in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted that lockdown of the Halifax Shopping Centre in March has been arrested.
-
Man, 19, dies following single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape, N.B.
A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Shediac Cape, N.B.
'A light of hope': first of three flights bringing Ukrainians lands in Winnipeg
Kseniia Zinenko stepped outside of the Winnipeg airport Monday evening after a nine-hour flight from Poland to Manitoba's capital city.
-
Manitoba man charged with manslaughter following deadly hotel assault
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a 30-year-old man with manslaughter following a fatal assault at a Thompson, Man., hotel.
-
Traffic delays expected with construction along Perimeter this week: province
The province is asking for people to be "patient and cautious" as construction is set to take over a portion of the Perimeter Highway this week.
Flames searching for answers to McDavid, Oilers with Edmonton eyeing 3-1 series lead
The Calgary Flames need to figure out a way to at least begin to contain Connor McDavid. The same goes for Leon Draisaitl. Evander Kane, too.
-
Doug Schweitzer will not run to be UCP leader or seek re-election
Alberta cabinet minister Doug Schweitzer announced Monday evening he would not seek the United Conservative Party's top job or run for re-election.
-
WEATHER | Risk of evening thundershowers in southern Alberta
Calgary stays warm, risk of thundershowers Tuesday evening
Flames still searching for a way to slow down Oilers
Trailing 2-1 in a playoff series is not uncharted territory for the Calgary Flames. They were in this exact situation in their opening-round set with the Dallas Stars before winning three of four games to advance.
-
Oil Kings rally to beat ICE 4-3 in overtime, lead WHL series 2-1
Justin Sourdif's goal at 8:03 of overtime on Monday ended a roller-coaster night of emotions and lifted the Edmonton Oil Kings to a 4-3 Western Hockey League playoff win against the Winnipeg ICE in the Alberta capital.
-
Former B.C. CFL player to be sentenced for 2009 murder
Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Joshua Boden is scheduled to be sentenced today for the murder of a woman in 2009.
-
2 B.C. men ordered to pay $13,000 for illegally hunting 3 moose
Two B.C. men are being ordered to pay thousands of dollars and were handed hunting bans in connection to the poaching of three moose.
-
Trudeau to talk Invictus Games in Vancouver after unmarked graves ceremony in Kamloops
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Metro Vancouver today where he is expected to discuss housing and food bank issues.
EXCLUSIVE | Supreme Court Justice Mahmud Jamal on his journey to Canada's highest court
Justice Mahmud Jamal sat down with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina for an exclusive interview ahead of the one-year anniversary of his appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada. Jamal is the first person of colour to sit on the highest court in the country, bringing it closer to reflecting the diversity of Canada.
-
Trudeau faces chants, pounding drums as he walks through crowd at Kamloops memorial
The prime minister made comments following a memorial gathering in Kamloops to mark one year since the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced the remains of up to 215 children were detected at a former school site.
-
Conservative party ends its investigation into complaint about a racist email
The Conservative Party of Canada says its ended its investigation into a racist email sent to leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign team after the party member purportedly behind it resigned their membership.
Canadian study finds link between air pollution and severity of COVID-19 infection
An extensive study of thousands of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals found links between the severity of their infections and the levels of common air pollutants they experience.
-
Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe, expert says
A leading adviser to the World Health Organization described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as 'a random event' that might be explained by risky sexual behaviour at two recent mass events in Europe.
-
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
Health officials remain perplexed by mysterious cases of severe liver damage in hundreds of young children around the world.
Hubble identifies unusual wrinkle in expansion rate of the universe
Measuring the expansion rate of the universe was one of the Hubble Space Telescope's main goals when it was launched in 1990. Over the past 30 years, the space observatory has helped scientists discover and refine that accelerating rate -- as well as uncover a mysterious wrinkle that only brand-new physics may solve.
-
Here's what happened during Boeing's 'nail-biting' spacecraft docking
Boeing managed to dock a spacecraft at the International Space Station late last week, but it was not without several minor hangups.
-
World's fastest passenger jet goes supersonic in tests
The race to resume supersonic passenger flights nearly two decades after the retirement of Concorde was offered a glimmer of excitement on Monday when plane manufacturer Bombardier revealed high speed achievements while confirming the launch of its new business jet.
Ice T and Coco criticized for having their 6-year-old in a stroller
Ice T and Coco's parenting decisions are theirs to make, but that isn't stopping people from weighing in online.
-
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's second child has arrived
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor and his author wife took to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday night to share that they had welcomed a baby girl on Saturday.
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard testifies at sex assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is taking the stand at his sexual assault trial today.
A new billionaire has been minted nearly every day during the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has been good for the wallets of the wealthy. Some 573 people have joined the billionaire ranks since 2020, bringing the worldwide total to 2,668, according to an analysis released by Oxfam on Sunday. That means a new billionaire was minted about every 30 hours, on average, so far during the pandemic.
-
Slumping technology stocks pull Wall Street lower
Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday, weighed down by a big decline in tech heavyweights over concerns about persistently rising inflation's impact to their bottom lines.
-
Starbucks is leaving Russia for good
Starbucks is leaving Russia for good. The coffee company paused its operations and stopped shipments of its products to Russia in March. Now, it 'has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market,' Starbucks said in a brief statement Monday.
The science behind why smoke seems to follow you around a campfire
Why does smoke seem to follow you around a campfire? B.C. research scientist Kerry Anderson told CTVNews.ca the answer actually boils down to physics.
-
You can get unlimited summer travel for US$9.50 a month in this European country
A whole month of unlimited transport in Germany is just US$9.50 -- that's a great deal at any time, but in a time of fuel price hikes, rocketing car rental rates and a worldwide cost of living crisis, it becomes unbeatable.
-
Princess Diana's 'priceless' wedding tiara exhibited for the first time in decades
This summer, auction house Sotheby's will display some of history's most influential tiaras -- many which have not been seen by the public in decades -- in a new exhibition called 'Power & Image: Royal & Aristocratic Tiaras.'
Canada's Shapovalov upset by Denmark's Rune in 1st round of French Open
Canada's Denis Shapovalov has been bounced from the French Open.
-
Flames trying to shake off 'worst' playoff effort in 4-1 loss to Oilers
If the Calgary Flames thought their second-round series was going to be a cakewalk after scoring nine goals in the opening game, they forgot the firepower of their opponent.
-
Former B.C. CFL player to be sentenced for 2009 murder
Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Joshua Boden is scheduled to be sentenced today for the murder of a woman in 2009.
B.C.'s rejected licence plate list includes GAS LOL, BONDVLN, WE VAPE
Some of British Columbia's more creative vehicle owners received bad news over the last two years: you can't put everything on a licence plate.
-
Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts
Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars in the U.S. because the seat belt pretensioners can explode and injure vehicle occupants. Three injuries have been reported, two in the U.S. and one in Singapore.
-
Expert's tips on what to do if you're being carjacked amid rash of Toronto incidents
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.