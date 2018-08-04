

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A hot, dry forecast for the long weekend has prompted the BC Wildfire Service to warn residents of the high potential for evacuation orders, a day after announcing out-of-province firefighting assistance is en route to British Columbia.

The wildfire service sent the warning Saturday morning, saying much of the province was dealing with intense wildfires that would likely continue due to the weather, and residents need to be ready to leave as soon as an evacuation is ordered.

Officials say anyone near evacuation areas are encouraged to create a plan before they leave, gathering up all critical documentation such as birth certificates and passports, medicine and prescriptions, comfort items for children and any family pets.

The wildfire service warns that many public shelters won't be able to accommodate animals, so pet owners should plan to stay with family and friends, or find a pet-friendly hotel.

On Friday, the BC Wildfire Service confirmed almost three dozen firefighters from Alberta and the Northwest Territories arrived Thursday, while another 20 firefighters and 10 support staff coming from Saskatchewan are scheduled to arrive Sunday.

Sixty-five support staff and firefighters from New Zealand as well as 62 firefighters from Mexico are scheduled to arrive in B.C. on Monday, joining more than 2,200 people already battling blazes across the province.

The map below shows B.C. wildfire locations. Using our app? Touch here.