

The Canadian Press





BRAGG CREEK, Alta. -- A wildfire near a small community outside of Calgary has prompted an emergency alert for the area.

The Champion Lakes Wildfire, which has grown to 100 hectares, is now 15 kilometres southwest of the hamlet of Bragg Creek.

It's classified as out of control but there's no immediate danger to the community, located about 45 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

Officials have put a voluntary emergency evacuation order in place for some areas.

Residents and visitors in the area are being asked to keep their cellphones charged and stay tuned to Alberta Emergency Alert for updates.

There are 28 firefighters, seven helicopters, three air tankers and eight pieces of heavy equipment now working on the wildfire.

A total of 25 wildfires are burning in the province, with five considered out of control.