'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has ballooned to 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications adding to the pile over a one-month span alone.
That's according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) across all categories, from temporary residence and permanent residence to citizenship applications.
“I have not seen backlogs like these in 16 years of my career as an immigration lawyer,” Rick Lamanna, director at Fragomen Canada, an immigration services provider, told CTV News in a phone interview on Thursday.
“Prior to the pandemic, things were running fairly well.”
The increased backlog has already led to frustrations for those waiting to receive an application update from IRCC.
The recent data only raises more questions than provides answers to the applicants in limbo.
Can't see the graphs below? Click here
Despite being among the top five destinations with immigrant-friendly policies around the world, Canada is seeing an upward trend in backlogs since the pandemic.
Long processing times and a lack of communication and transparency are some of the many issues highlighted by families that reached out to CTVNews.ca.
'EXTREMELY STRESSFUL'
Lamanna said changing processing times are preventing families and even businesses from planning anything ahead of time.
"If you were to go online right now, and take a look at the processing time, out of India, it's taking close to a year," he said.
Part of the problem he pointed out is that IRCC faced a cascading effect from the fall of Afghanistan and then the pandemic.
During COVID-19, IRCC staff was not deemed as “essential workers” so the backlogs only started to grow. Now with the Ukraine war, there is a massive backlog, he adds. Between March 17 and June 8, 2022, 296,163 applications were received under the program.
For most, the long delays have postponed their life decisions as they continue to wait in another country.
Kazim Ali applied for permanent residency through the Express Entry program in 2020 from Pakistan and has been waiting since to receive an update. He said he has no idea how long he has to wait until he begins his new life in Canada with his wife.
“Our lives have come to a screeching halt because of a lack of communication and no clear timeline on the processing delays,” Ali said in an interview with CTVNews.ca from Pakistan over a zoom call on Wednesday.
Ali said the estimated processing time was six months at the time of submission.
Despite repeated emails, Ali’s application seems to have come to a screeching halt. He said the IRCC helpline is of no help to those outside Canada.
He was told to reach out to the visa office that is processing his application. Currently, it lies in the London, UK office with no updates.
Ali has put a stop to his long-term plans–including his career, buying a home, and family planning.
He said the wait is now taking an agonizing toll on his mental and emotional health and has been “extremely stressful” for the couple.
“IRCC really needs a reality check and needs to understand that it is not only processing a bunch of papers but making decisions that are affecting lives of families and generations to come,” Ali said.
In an emailed statement to CTVNews.ca, IRCC’s communications officer Jeffrey MacDonald said that application inventories grew during the pandemic while health and travel restrictions were in effect, and it will take some time to fully recover.
McDonald said IRCC is moving towards a more integrated, modernized, and centralized working environment in order to help speed up application processing globally.
'COVID IS NO LONGER AN EXCUSE'
But Mustakima Gazi, who works as a long-term care pandemic resident assistant, said COVID-19 can no longer be an excuse.
Gazi, a Canadian citizen from London, Ont., has been waiting for her husband’s spousal application since December 2021 and has seen incremental progress since she last spoke with CTVNews.ca in May.
But despite the application reaching the next stage, she remains discouraged.
The couple is a part of a Facebook community that includes families waiting for IRCC updates. She said that some who had submitted the request for medical exam ( a requirement for those filing for permanent residency) last year have still been waiting to get an update from IRCC.
Gazi’s husband lives alone in the Netherlands and with his application in limbo, is under immense mental stress.
Making matters worse, she said, are the processing times on the online portal that keep changing.
She said one would think that the processing time would decrease as applications are being processed.
“But that is not the case,” she said. “At one point the estimated time was 12 months, and the next week it was 23 months.”
Gazi has tried to call IRCC many times to get more information on our application, hoping to speed things up, but has never been able to reach anyone who could provide her any answers on the status.
“Sometimes the helpline just gets disconnected without even putting me in a waiting line,” she said.
The one time that she got connected, the IRCC agent tried to help but could not provide any updates since the application was being processed outside Canada.
“Everyone is fighting a battle and trying their best to get through these hard times. We want to be close to our families who can support us,” she said. But the delay is leading to nothing but desperation.
'ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION'
Among those frustrated by the lack of communication and transparency is Anne Marie Trad, a Canadian citizen waiting to be with her husband, Pierre Ajaltouni, since 2019.
The couple married in 2018 in Beirut, Lebanon and Trad filed for a spousal visa from there in 2019.
It has been over 50 months since.
Trad has tried all the routes to get updates: she contacted the MP office, reached out to her local MP, filled out web forms, and called the IRCC helpline. But nothing has helped.
- 'Super visa' allows some people to stay in Canada for up to 7 years, here's who is eligible to apply
Her husband’s spousal application was filed outside Canada (Beirut) so navigating through the application status is more complicated than those processed in Canada.
Trad said the status has been saying “doing a background check” since 2019.
In hopes of a quicker route, she filed for a visit visa from Canada in 2020. But even that has seen no momentum.
Trad last visited her husband in August 2021 and now worries that with Lebanon’s ongoing crisis, it could be increasingly difficult to make these visits.
The three-year wait has taken a toll on the couple’s mental health – leading to anxiety, and depression. Trad said her husband has lost a lot of weight and she is concerned about his health.
The couple took a legal route last year to get immigration officials to act on files caught up in delays – a writ of mandamus.
The legal route is definitely not cheap, Trad said, but she sees no better option to speed up the process.
“We just want to get our life back on track after wasting three years in waiting,” she said.
WHAT IS IRCC DOING?
To support the processing and settlement of new permanent residents to Canada, the government has committed $2.1 billion over five years and ongoing $317.6 million in new funding announced in Budget 2022.
With additional funding of $85 million from the 2021 Economic and Fiscal Update, IRCC is looking to reduce application inventories accumulated during the pandemic by hiring new processing staff, digitizing applications, and implementing technology-based solutions such as digital intake and advanced analytics.
Lamanna said the hiring will help reduce the backlogs but that itself will take some time.
“Even if IRCC hires more people, it could take months before any group of new hires is actually effective in tackling the backdrop since that would require new training,” he said.
He said digitizing is a step in the right direction but even that could take years before it is finally implemented and may not assist those who are currently waiting and may help new applicants in 2023.
“It is a very difficult situation,” he said.
HOW DID IT GET SO BAD?
Many immigration law firms have seen a spike in the mandamus applications. In over 10 months, Toronto -based law firm, Abramovich & Tchern has processed over 200 mandamus files.
It is unfortunate that applicants have to take this route, Lev Abramovich, an immigration lawyer at Abramovich & Tchern, told CTVNews.ca on Thursday.
Abramovich, who is not representing any of the applicants in this story, said it wasn’t COVID-19 itself that created the backlog, but it ultimately revealed the “archaic structure and the management style that is not very agile.
”After the pandemic hit, processing centers were operating with very limited capacity, and that partly contributed to the increasing backlogs.
Some application categories filed during the pandemic were paper-based and lay in offices, gathering dust for many months.
Abramovich said most mandamus applications his firm has received have been from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, India, and China.
WHAT CAN BE DONE?
Lamanna said one of the solutions is focusing on prioritizing groups or processes and fixing them instead of trying to have a catch-all approach. “So, people understand how to process these applications,” he said.
Abramovich said the existing system needs to be “centralized and agile.”
Many times, an application is stuck in an office outside Canada that may be partly functional due to a number of reasons such as shut down or remote work orders.
He said a centralized agile system would manage applications by redistributing them in different offices.
“And they will be processed, more or less based on when they came in, not based on the country of nationality or other factors which is deeply unfair,” Abramovich said.
Abramovich said the new immigration minister inherited the existing system and has been open to dialogue, and that an independent review could provide recommendations for a long-lasting change. He added an impartial investigation to understand the actual root causes will only help prevent something like this from happening in the future.
“We are dealing with human lives here and let’s not pretend it has something to do with COVID-19 and that finances alone are going to be sufficient,” he said.
Edited by CTVNews.ca producer Phil Hahn
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Philippine militants accused of beheading Canadian tourists surrender
Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
Freeland’s 'affordability plan' will help Canadians with inflation, but not immediately: economist
To help Canadians deal with rising inflation, the federal government has pointed to measures already rolled out in April's budget, as well as previous ones. However, one economist says officials could have rolled out new policies that would have a greater and more immediate an impact on families.
Charge laid in decade-long investigation into Manitoba residential school
A charge has been laid following a decade-long investigation into allegations of abuse at a residential school in Manitoba.
When could 'demand destruction' trigger gas price relief?
Experts are torn on when or even if drivers might see significant 'demand destruction' — an economics term for a sustained decline in demand for a product due to excessively high prices — at the pumps.
U.S. Capitol riot: How can Donald Trump be held to account?
As the Jan. 6 committee puts together its damning case, it is already beginning to wrestle with a fundamental riddle that has long applied to Trump's business and political career. How can he be made to pay a price for his actions?
2 dead, 1 hurt in Alabama church shooting: police
A single gunman opened fire inside a suburban Alabama church Thursday evening, killing two people and wounding a third at a small group meeting before being taken into custody, authorities said.
They got out of Afghanistan, but now refugees are stuck living in Canadian hotels
After a desperate dash for freedom last August, refugee families from Afghanistan who are still being shuffled from hotel to hotel right here in Canada feel like they are caught in some kind of purgatory.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | Canadian doctors decide whether Indigenous women are fit to be mothers
W5 investigates Canadian doctors performing the irreversible procedure of forced sterilizations on Indigenous women.
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Toronto
-
Two drivers dead after being hit from behind by third motorist in QEW crash, OPP say
Two people are dead and two others are injured following an overnight crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga.
-
Ontario homeowners could have a lien placed on their home -- and not even know it
An Ontario woman whose brother died in March said she was put in charge to handle his financial affairs and was shocked at what she discovered.
-
Lotto Max winner loses out on $1M after missing ticket expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
Ottawa
-
Here are the top 10 Ottawa intersections for red light camera violations
The three red light cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 8,500 tickets last year.
-
Ottawa daycare without power for 27 days following severe storm
Running a daycare with no power for 27 days is taking a toll on Jacqueline Orellana.
-
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
Barrie
-
Gusty winds expected today
Environment Canada is advising Central Ontario residents of strong wind gusts beginning near noon and ending this evening.
-
OPP takes 'zero tolerance' approach to summer in Wasaga Beach
The official start of summer is days away, and police in Wasaga Beach say they are ready with an increased presence for the first restriction-free summer since 2019.
-
Barrie hospital records longest ER wait time across the region
Emergency room patients at the region's largest hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, were kept waiting an average of 2.4 hours to see a doctor in April, the longest wait time recorded in the region.
Kitchener
-
'It has to stop': Kitchener shootings prompt message from police chief
After two early morning shootings in Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin has issued a message condemning the crimes.
-
'I heard ‘boom, boom, boom': Gunshots in Kitchener neighbourhood frighten residents
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours
-
Hockey hero: Kitchener’s Ava Murphy leads Canada to world hockey title
A 17-year-old girl from Kitchener is back in her hometown after helping Canada bring home the under-18 Women’s World Hockey Championship win.
London
-
Resident told by city she's responsible for clearing damaged trees in 'unassumed laneway' behind her property
A woman in the Glen Cairn area is looking for more answers after wreckage from a storm left a laneway behind her property in disarray.
-
Soaring number of emergency calls to London Fire Department prompts changes
Protecting the lives and property of Londoners is growing more challenging for the London Fire Department (LFD) as calls for service climb.
-
Windsor
-
Heat breaks in Windsor-Essex
The watches and warnings have lifted and cooler temperatures are on the way for Windsor-Essex.
-
How this homeless man in Windsor has been coping with the heat
With the exception of a backpack which contains two pieces of ID, a few clothes and some instant coffee mix, Michael David Mosten says his only possession is a bicycle — a much-needed tool to escape the heat.
-
'We remain optimistic, as ominous as it seems': Chamber of Commerce hangs onto hope as recession fears loom
The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding onto hope that a balance can be struck between taming inflation and not tipping the economy.
Montreal
-
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
-
Coroner investigating after baby in respiratory distress dies after being transferred from Montreal hospital
An eight-month-old baby in respiratory distress has died after she was transferred from the Montreal General Hospital.
-
Urgent need for volunteers after Montreal shelter floods during intense storm
Resilience Montreal is in desperate need of volunteers to help with clean-up efforts after the shelter's basement flooded during the intense thunderstorm.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia health-care system will get worse before it gets better: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston conceded Thursday things are likely to get worse for the health-care system before they improve.
-
Three Charlottetown-area doctors resign, leaving thousands of Islanders without a physician
The Charlottetown area is set to lose three family physicians over the next several weeks. Their departure means approximately 5,400 people will be without a family doctor, on top of the thousands in Prince Edward Island who are already without primary medical care.
-
Second man charged, third arrested in connection with fatal Moncton shooting in April
A second man has been charged, and a third man has been arrested, in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Moncton, N.B., man, in April.
Winnipeg
-
'Unusually high water levels' prompt state of local emergency extension in Whiteshell Provincial Park
A state of local emergency that was set to expire over the weekend has been extended in the Whiteshell Provincial Park as high waters continue to cause potentially hazardous conditions.
-
Charge laid in decade-long investigation into Manitoba residential school
A charge has been laid following a decade-long investigation into allegations of abuse at a residential school in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect wanted in two homicides
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two homicides.
Calgary
-
Memorial Drive reopens to traffic amid looming flood concerns
Drivers can once again access one of Calgary's busiest roadways after construction crews divided the massive berm along Memorial Drive.
-
Fish and Wildlife officers attempting to capture young grizzly bear in Canmore
Provincial wildlife officials are attempting to capture a juvenile grizzly bear hanging around Canmore's Benchlands neighbourhood after a person was charged Wednesday.
-
When could 'demand destruction' trigger gas price relief?
Experts are torn on when or even if drivers might see significant 'demand destruction' — an economics term for a sustained decline in demand for a product due to excessively high prices — at the pumps.
Edmonton
-
Eagles add Edmonton concert to Canadian tour
An extension of the Eagles' "Hotel California" tour means the rock band will stop in Edmonton in September.
-
Albertans are camping outside Canada Place as early as 1:30 a.m. to get a passport
The line outside Canada Place in downtown Edmonton started forming at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunday shaping up to be the nicest day of weekend
It won't be the sunniest, or the hottest weekend in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Officials conduct illegal ride-hailing sting for TV cameras in Richmond
Officials in Richmond, B.C., conducted another sting operation targeting illegal ride-hailing in the city Thursday, and this time they invited television cameras to join them.
-
Chilliwack tenant wins compensation following eviction, but has yet to see the money
Even though the Residential Tenancy Branch ruled in Catherine Seymour's favour, getting her compensation isn't proving to be easy.
-
Condo with no kitchen located inside Vancouver hotel listed for $659K
For less than the price of a typical Vancouver condo, you could be living in the heart of the city's downtown core – as long as you don't mind a lot of dining out, or having hotel guests for neighbours.
Politics
-
Freeland’s 'affordability plan' will help Canadians with inflation, but not immediately: economist
To help Canadians deal with rising inflation, the federal government has pointed to measures already rolled out in April's budget, as well as previous ones. However, one economist says officials could have rolled out new policies that would have a greater and more immediate an impact on families.
-
House of Commons lifting vaccine mandate
The House of Commons is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20, the same day that other federal vaccination requirements will be lifting.
-
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Health
-
Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
-
For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing
While many patients who lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19 regained them within weeks of recovery, others took months, with recovery a much more challenging journey: coffee now smells like rotten vegetables and food now smells rancid, like raw sewage, smoke, or is sickly sweet and sour.
-
DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death
Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
-
Large-scale study of domestic cat DNA identifies markers for disease
In what researchers call the largest-ever study of domestic cat DNA, new research suggests genetic variants linked to disease in felines are present in more pedigreed breeds than previously thought.
-
This European airline just ordered a fleet of airships
As the quest for less environmentally damaging aviation continues, one Spanish airline has thrown its hat into the ring by ordering new hybrid airships -- which pack as much of a punch visually as they are said to do environmentally.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Lightyear' is a heart-warming origin story with poignant moments
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Lightyear,' 'Spiderhead,' 'The Phantom of the Open' and 'Brian and Charles.'
-
Eurovision 2023 won't be held in Ukraine; U.K. may step in
The organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest said Friday that it will start talks with the BBC on possibly holding next year's event in the U.K. after concluding that it can't be held in Ukraine.
-
Mariah Carey, Neptunes, Lennox in Songwriters Hall of Fame
After a glittering career stuffed with No. 1 hits — not to mention a two-year pandemic delay — Mariah Carey was finally inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday.
Business
-
When could 'demand destruction' trigger gas price relief?
Experts are torn on when or even if drivers might see significant 'demand destruction' — an economics term for a sustained decline in demand for a product due to excessively high prices — at the pumps.
-
Recession concerns have older Canadians worried about retirement, pension plans
Concerns about a possible recession are growing for Canadians, especially for those who may be on the verge of retirement as inflation continues to soar, markets decline and the Bank of Canada signals yet another interest rate hike.
-
Global stocks rebound after Wall Street fall on economy fears
Global stocks and Wall Street futures rebounded Friday after tumbling the previous day on fears economic activity will be depressed by interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Lotto Max winner loses out on $1M after missing ticket expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
-
Fun fashion for all: Montreal students strut designs they created themselves
Students at Montreal's Mackay Centre School who are deaf, physically disabled and/or have a communication disorder, are creating their own outfits as part of an accessible fashion show.
-
Is smart furniture the new trend? Expert says it's too early to tell
The smart furniture industry is a relatively new one, says Marc Saltzman, a freelance technology journalist and author. While he predicts the industry will continue to grow, he said he's unsure yet whether smart furniture sales are part of a larger consumer trend.
Sports
-
Canada's Andrew Wiggins a huge part of Warriors' NBA championship win
Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins, once saddled with a reputation as a talented player who shied away from the spotlight, has turned that perception on its head after playing a key role in helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship Thursday night.
-
Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
-
Montreal Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Autos
-
Gas in Ontario expected to fall to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.