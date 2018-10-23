

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A woman who was once homeless in Ottawa is believed to be the first openly transgender school trustee to be elected in Ontario and possibly in Canada.

Lyra Evans will become the school trustee for a downtown Ottawa district after garnering 55 per cent of the votes cast Monday as part of Ontario's municipal elections.

Evans says she felt compelled to join the race after the Doug Ford government in Ontario announced it would revert the province's sex-education curriculum to the 1998 version.

Evans says she heard many voters express deep concern and anger over the Ford government's sex-ed curriculum changes.

Her own journey through Ontario's school system was difficult.

She faced discrimination after coming out first as gay and later as transgender -- due in part to a lack of education, understanding and nuanced language regarding LGBTQ issues in schools at the time.

She became homeless while still in high school and struggled for several years, but has since turned her life around and recently ran as a candidate for the NDP in the provincial election.

She hopes her lived experiences will help to offer a more progressive approach to policies regarding sexual and LGBTQ rights education in the Ottawa school system.