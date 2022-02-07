Ottawa is in a state of emergency as the trucker protest continues to paralyze parts of the nation’s capital, while frustrated downtown residents were granted an injunction to stop the incessant truck horns.

On Monday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson sent letters Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying the protest had turned into a “siege of our downtown area,” and asked the provincial and federal governments for an “immediate injection of additional officers.”

“Given the scope and scale of the armada of large trucks that are now occupying our downtown core, we are writing to you today to ask that you work to help the City secure 1,800 officers to quell the insurrection that the Ottawa Police Service is not able to contain,” Watson wrote in the letter.

As part of the 1,800 officers Watson is requesting, he’s looking for 1,000 regular officers, 600 public order officers, 100 investigative officers and 100 civilian staff, in addition to “all supporting resources.”

“We must do everything in our power to take back the streets of Ottawa and our parliamentary precinct, from the criminal activity and hooliganism that has transpired over the last nine days,” Watson wrote.

Watson told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday that the state of emergency declared on Sunday offers “more flexibility” for city staff to get equipment and supplies without going through extra processes.

“It helps administration do its job, and helps the police do their job,” Watson said, adding that he was happy to see the police be more “proactive” Sunday night. “We’re not interested in making those people comfortable who are illegally blocking city streets.”

“This group says they’re all about freedom and against lockdowns, well they have created a lockdown in our downtown core,” Watson said. “Our number one priority is to end this thing peacefully.”

The federal government, meanwhile, has proposed a trilateral meeting with provincial and municipal governments to lay out plans to end the protest, as the truckers continue to dig in.

INJUNCTION GRANTED IN CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT

One of downtown Ottawa residents’ major complaints, the incessant honking, spurred the filing on Friday of a $9.8 million class-action proposed lawsuit on their behalf.

The residents asked for an injunction to be issued to prevent truckers parked on the city streets from honking all day and night. Superior Court Justice Hugh McLean heard the arguments Monday afternoon and granted an injunction for 10 days.

Lead plaintiff in the class action suit, Zexi Li, described the current living situation for residents in downtown Ottawa as “unbearable.”

“There are people who have had to evacuate their homes because they can't stand the noise because it is literally, quite literally, torturous to us,” Li told CTV News Channel on Monday. “And we are not going to stay quiet anymore because people need to understand the real damage this is doing to real people.”

Li said she took action because she wanted her community to be heard, and that while she “understands that not everyone is a bad actor” in the convoy, their occupation of the streets is “creating the environment for hate, violence and a general sense of unsafety [sic] and fear to accumulate.”

“The residents of Centretown don’t deserve to be collateral damage in this demonstration,” Li said.

Speaking directly to the “Freedom Convoy,” Li acknowledged they have every right to protest, but said their actions are hurting businesses, residents, animals and children.

“There is a way to do a protest and this, quite frankly, is not it,” she said. “I have witnessed countless violations of the law, and a lot of individuals just act with utter impunity and with no respect to the residents.”

Paul Champ, an Ottawa lawyer who is representing Li and the other residents in the class-action suit, told CTV News Channel Monday that it is really focused on the trucks’ air horns.

“On the ground it’s about 100 decibels, and in your apartment you’re looking at 95 to 90 decibels which is basically like having a lawn mower running in your living room all day,” Champ explained. “It’s torture for the downtown residents in Ottawa.”

Champ said the lawsuit centres on the concept of “private nuisance,” in which others’ actions affect the complainants’ ability to enjoy and use their private property.

“There is precedence on this that for loud noise going for prolonged periods in a day, an individual can get several hundred dollars per day of sound and that’s what we’re seeking on behalf of the downtown residents,” he said.

Champ said Monday’s hearing is to seek an injunction to stop the horns immediately, which gives the police more powers to address the issue.

“This protest has taken on a completely different dimension, it stopped being a protest a long time ago,” Champ said. “Downtown residents are being harassed in the street, businesses are being closed because of the harassment, there is safety issues and these horns are just really creating a completely unacceptable and intolerable situation.”

POLICE USING ‘SURGE AND CONTAIN’ PROCEDURES

In a police briefing Monday afternoon, Ottawa Police Service Chief Peter Sloly said that he too is asking for additional police resources to contain to the protests.

Since officers began “surge and contain” procedures regarding the protest, there have been 20 criminal arrests and charges of individuals connected to the convoy, and more than 500 tickets issued, Sloly added.

Sloly said police “went after the funding,” which led to GoFundMe removing its online fundraiser for the so-called “Freedom Convoy.”

“There are other funding avenues that we continue to aggressively go after through intelligence information, co-ordination with financial institutions and all three levels of government,” he said.

Promising to be “relentless,” Sloly said the police are also going after the fuel deliveries allowing the protesters to stay in place on city streets, citing the operation Sunday night that saw a heavily armed police force seize more than 3,000 litres of fuel, according to protesters.

However, pictures and video on the ground in Ottawa Monday show many demonstrators carrying fuel containers, freely walking among parked vehicles and on the street without being stopped or questioned by police.

Every time the police “knock something down” in relation to the convoy, there are “attempts for it to pop up in four or five other locations,” Sloly said.

“We are stretched to the limit,” he continued, adding that “every available” officer has been working over the past four days and that the service has cancelled time off.

“Some officers are on their 14th day straight of 12 hours in a row,” Sloly said. “We have to end this demonstration, we cannot do it alone…. our people are on the breaking point.”

During a question-and-answer segment after the briefing, Sloly replied to allegations that the protesters’ intentions were well known before arriving to the capital, and that police seemed unable to handle the convoy.

“This is an unprecedented protest, never seen in Canada,” Sloly said. “There were certainly indications [that] this would be a demonstration, all of our negotiations with the core convoy stated they would be here on Friday and they would leave on Sunday.”

Sloly said those three-day negotiations were “well in place” days before the convoy arrived.

“While there were fringe elements that said everything from insurrection through to negotiation, our core negotiations were a demonstration for three days in the nation's capital and the return of those vehicles and demonstrators to the parts of Canada that they came from, that is what we planned for, that is what we executed,” he continued. “There was a success around containing that as it turned into more than a demonstration, [and] we have pivoted and we pivoted immediately. We need more resources to deal with an occupation.”

Despite Sloly’s remarks, a “memorandum of understanding” prepared ahead of the truckers’ convoy protest converging on Ottawa vowed the protest would persist until all mandates are lifted.

EXTRA RESOURCES WOULD BE WELCOME, FORMER OFFICER SAYS

As both the city and the local police force are asking for additional help in Ottawa, those who’ve worked in similar situations say the extra officers would be beneficial.

Former RCMP officer Calvin Lawrence said the more “boots on the ground” Ottawa Police has to deal with the convoy, the better.

“The strategy might be to cut off their fuel supplies and their ability to function everyday doing the same thing without approaching them directly,” he said on CTV News Channel Monday. “If you cut off the fuel supply and logistics it makes it harder.”

When asked if there is a risk of residents taking matters into their own hands regarding the convoy due to frustration with how the police and city officials are handling it, Lawrence said it’s a “possibility.”

“This isn’t a demonstration,this is an occupation…some people just might take matters into their own hands,” he said. “If the police are not being seen as able to take care of this in a timely fashion, that is a possibility.”

The trucker convoy protest has been described as a “siege” an “occupation” and “out of control” by Ottawa officials, with an estimated 5,000 people and 1,000 trucks and personal vehicles joining the protest this weekend, compared to the estimated 3,000 trucks and up to 15,000 protesters the weekend before.

Several other protests took place across the country in support of the main convoy in Ottawa.

A counter protest at Ottawa City Hall took place on Saturday, with demonstrators calling for the convoy to go home.

Ottawa city council will also be holding a meeting Monday afternoon to discuss the convoy, including talk about raising the fines for excessive noise complaints.

The main organizers of the convoy are still determined to stay until all COVID-19-related mandates are lifted, with former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford, who acts as the convoy’s security, issuing a video statement to convoy participants, shared on TikTok, to “hold the line.”

Despite their more than $10-million fundraiser being removed from GoFundMe, the truckers are still fundraising through other online platforms, including bitcoin wallets.

Among the other fundraising measures the “Freedom Convoy” has deployed is GiveSendGo, described at a free, Christian crowdfunding site, which has raised more than US$5 million as of Monday afternoon.

In a statement, GiveSendGo said the company has been in contact with the convoy organizers and “has received full assurance that all funds raised will go to provide humanitarian aid and legal support for the peaceful truckers and their families as they stand for freedom.”

The convoy fundraiser is already GiveSendGo’s highest grossing campaign, according to the statement.

With files from CTVNews.ca Writer Ben Cousins