CALGARY - Ottawa is spending nearly $21 million to help Waterton Lakes National Park park bounce back from a destructive wildfire.
The fire in September 2017 scorched about 200 square kilometres, or almost 40 per cent, of the park in southwestern Alberta.
The visitor centre and other buildings were destroyed, but crews managed to stop the fire from spreading into Waterton's townsite.
The federal cash is to go toward fixing the 14-kilometre Red Rock Parkway, rebuilding trails, restoring a campground and researching archeological sites revealed by the fire.
Earlier this week, Parks Canada scrapped plans for a 107-kilometre cycling route along the scenic Icefields Parkway that runs between Jasper and Banff national parks.
Some of the $66 million that had been earmarked for that project is instead going toward restoring Waterton.
