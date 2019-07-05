

The Canadian Press





Ottawa police say they've laid multiple sex-related charges against a local soccer coach and say they believe there may be other alleged victims.

They say they began investigating the coach in April after a 17-year-old girl came forward with allegations.

Police allege the man, now 38, assaulted her on two separate occasions in 2014 while he was working as her coach.

James "Jimmy" Zito is now charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

Police describe him as a "well-known" coach who has worked for numerous soccer teams throughout the city.

Police say they believe there may be other alleged victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.