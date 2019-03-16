Ottawa school lunch supervisor charged with sexual assault, sexual interference
Ottawa Police
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 12:22PM EDT
Ottawa police say a school lunch supervisor has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
Police say the charges stem from incidents that took place between February and May of last year, while the accused was employed by a French public school in the Vanier area.
The accused, a 23-year-old man, is expected to appear in court today.
Police say he is also charged with uttering threats.
They say officers continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
